Prime Minister to attend 18th BRICS Summit in India

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Lê Minh Hưng, accompanied by a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation, will attend the 18th BRICS Summit and hold bilateral engagements in India from September 12-13.

His attendance at the BRICS Summit will be made at the invitation of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Việt Nam officially became a BRICS partner in June 2025, thereby expanding its scope for participation in multilateral cooperation mechanisms, promoting economic ties with emerging economies and strengthening its voice at international forums.

In recent times, Việt Nam and BRICS members have developed substantive cooperation across a wide range of areas, with trade, investment, finance, science and technology, and energy transition continuing to be key priorities.

As for Việt Nam–India relations, the two countries share many similarities in their vision and aspirations for development.

Việt Nam aims to become a developed country by 2045, while India has set a goal of becoming a developed country by 2047. The recent elevation of bilateral ties to an Enhanced Comprehensive Strategic Partnership has opened up numerous opportunities for the two countries to work together, cooperate and support each other.

Việt Nam has consistently supported India in playing an increasingly prominent role on the international stage, including as BRICS Chair in 2026. — VNS