CPV delegation attends first Intercontinental Dialogue of Political Parties in RoK

SEOUL — A delegation of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV) led by Trần Thanh Lâm, Member of the CPV Central Committee and Deputy Chairman of its Commission for Publicity, is attending the first Intercontinental Dialogue among Political Parties (ICDPP) in Seoul, the Republic of Korea (RoK), from September 6-9.

The conference brought together leaders and representatives of 21 political parties, and political party organisations and networks from Asia, Africa, Europe and Latin America, to discuss the role of political parties and their cooperation amid profound changes in the world.

Delegates underscored the importance of cooperation among political parties in promoting dialogue, enhancing mutual understanding and addressing common challenges, while expressing their hope that the ICDPP will develop into a voluntary platform for dialogue, cooperation and confidence-building among political parties worldwide.

Addressing a plenary session, Lâm said the world is undergoing profound transformations that are directly affecting peace, stability and development prospects of individual countries. He stressed the need for political parties to formulate appropriate development visions with the interests and aspirations of the people at the centre.

He called for greater collaboration to connect political forces, lay the groundwork for cooperation among countries, manage differences and prevent confrontation and conflict.

Sharing Việt Nam’s experience, the official highlighted the historic achievements recorded during 40 years of Đổi mới (Renewal) and key lessons drawn from the process.

This includes steadfastness in pursuing national independence and socialism while innovating, promoting the strength of the people and great national unity, maintaining independence and self-reliance, and proactively integrating into the international community.

He affirmed that Party diplomacy continues to help build political foundations, strengthen trust, and enhance ties with political parties, contributing to promoting Việt Nam’s relations with other countries.

He also affirmed the CPV’s support for stronger cooperation with political parties and political party networks. In this spirit, Việt Nam stands ready to host the 14th General Assembly of the International Conference of Asian Political Parties (ICAPP) in 2028.

On the sidelines of the conference, Lâmheld a meeting with Sofía Carvajal Isunza, Executive Secretary of the Permanent Conference of Political Parties of Latin America and the Caribbean (COPPPAL) and Secretary for Foreign Affairs of Mexico’s Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI).

He affirmed Việt Nam’s appreciation of its friendship and cooperation with Mexico, spoke highly of the role played by the PRI and COPPPAL, and proposed enhancing exchanges and cooperation to deepen Việt Nam’s relations with Mexico and Latin American countries.

On this occasion, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyễn Thị Hoàng Vân met with Chung Eui Yong, Chairperson of the ICAPP Standing Committee, and Han Byung Do, floor leader of the Democratic Party of Korea.

Vân spoke highly of the positive development of Việt Nam-RoK relations and congratulated the country and ICAPP on the successful organisation of the inaugural ICDPP.

The sides also exchanged experience in organising ICAPP General Assemblies in preparation for Việt Nam’s hosting of the 14th General Assembly in 2028.

Vân also met Zafer Sirakaya, Deputy Chairman and Head of Foreign Affairs of Türkiye’s Justice and Development Party (AK Party).

The two sides affirmed their support for stronger Việt Nam-Türkiye relations and ties between the CPV and AK Party, including the early signing of a memorandum of understanding on cooperation between the two parties and increased bilateral exchanges and contacts.

The CPV delegation’s participation in the ICDPP demonstrates its active engagement in multilateral mechanisms involving political parties, contributing to expanding ties with political parties, organisations and networks in Asia and around the world. — VNA/VNS