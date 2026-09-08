Top Vietnamese leader meets Russian Communist Party chief

MOSCOW — General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV) Central Committee and President Tô Lâm met with Chairman of the Communist Party of the Russian Federation (KPRF) Gennady Zyuganov in Moscow on Monday afternoon (local time).

General Secretary and President Lâm, who is paying a state visit to Russia, stressed that the Vietnamese Party, State and people always remember with gratitude the invaluable assistance from the Communist Party, Government and people of the former Soviet Union and today’s Russia to Việt Nam's struggle for national liberation and reunification and its cause of national construction and defence.

The visit marks a continuation of the steadfast friendship and strategic trust between the two countries, building on the achievements of previous generations and creating a new turning point in elevating bilateral ties to a more comprehensive, profound and substantive level, he said.

He congratulated Russia on its major achievements in recent years, citing President Vladimir Putin's leadership, the solidarity of the Russian people and political forces, and the KPRF's policy contributions.

In particular, the KPRF has maintained its position as a major political party with a long history and prestige, making positive contributions to policymaking aimed at propelling Russia’s development and helping the country overcome challenges.

After the 14th National Congress, the CPV has adopted many important resolutions to advance national development, he said, expressing his hope that the KPRF and other Russian political parties will continue to strongly support and closely work with the CPV to elevate Party-to-Party and State-to-State relations to a new level of greater substance and effectiveness.

Amid a fast-moving and unpredictable global landscape, he called for stronger solidarity, cooperation and mutual support in pursuit of national development goals and for peace, security, stability and progress for humanity.

To deepen the two parties' ties at bilateral and multilateral levels, the top Vietnamese leader proposed both sides effectively follow the agreement on further expanding and deepening inter-Party relations, especially by increasing high-level delegation exchanges and promptly sharing information on each Party's key activities.

He invited Zyuganov to lead a KPRF delegation to visit Việt Nam at a suitable time.

Underscoring the importance of continued experience sharing between the parties' strategic advisory bodies, General Secretary and President Lâm said Việt Nam is working toward completing the CPV Museum by 2030 for the party’s 100th anniversary.

He sought Russia's further support in accessing archival materials on Việt Nam and President Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam's ties with the international communist movement, the Soviet Union and socialist countries' support during Việt Nam's resistance war and socialism building period, and Việt Nam–Russia cooperation since 1991 preserved at Russian museums and archives.

The guest proposed active support for cooperation between the two parties' mass organisations, particularly youth bodies so younger generations can inherit bilateral traditions while strengthening political and ideological education for young people in the digital era.

He expressed confidence that the two parties' relations will continue contributing to both countries' development and to the international communist and workers' movement, as well as to peace, stability and sustainable development globally and regionally.

Zyuganov, for his part, congratulated Việt Nam on its socio-economic gains and praised its push to renew its development model based on science, technology, innovation and digital transformation.

He voiced his belief that Việt Nam will continue to thrive under the leadership of the CPV and General Secretary and President Lam.

Delighted at positive strides in the parties' relations, he urged deeper promotion of inter-party agreements to help reinforce traditional friendship and cooperation between the two countries.

The KPRF leader pledged support to drive ties between the two parties' youth bodies so younger generations can uphold their countries' traditional relations. — VNA/VNS