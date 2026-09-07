Vietnamese NA President meets with Korean Prime Minister

SEOUL — Việt Nam consistently attaches importance to its relations with the Republic of Korea (RoK) and wants bilateral ties to continue growing substantively, effectively and sustainably in line with their Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, President of the National Assembly (NA) Trần Thanh Mẫn told Korean Prime Minister Han Seong Sook during their meeting in Seoul on Monday.

NA President Mẫn conveyed greetings and congratulations from General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam Central Committee and President Tô Lâm and Prime Minister Lê Minh Hưng to PM Han and other Korean leaders. He also briefed the host on the outcomes of his highly successful talks with Speaker of the Korean NA Cho Jeong Sik.

He proposed that the Korean Government and NA work together to effectively deliver the outcomes of General Secretary and President Lâm’s August 2025 visit to the RoK and Korean President Lee Jae Myung’s April 2026 visit to Việt Nam.

The top legislator also suggested that the RoK share development experience and open opportunities for Việt Nam in its newly announced semiconductor and AI mega-projects unveiled in June; actively share experience in managing and developing international financial centres; support hi-tech training; and expand intake of highly skilled and seasonal workers.

The guest also called on the RoK to continue paying attention to and protecting the legitimate rights and interests of the Vietnamese community, including around 100,000 Vietnamese-Korean multicultural families, and affirmed that the Vietnamese NA is committed to maximum support for Koreans in Việt Nam.

Han, for her part, stressed that NA President Mẫn’s visit will further propel the Việt Nam–RoK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and elevate bilateral ties to new heights across various fields.

As Việt Nam–RoK ties are growing and becoming deeper with many important advances, Han spoke highly of the close parliamentary cooperation in recent years and believed that it will further thrive.

She also expressed her wish for Việt Nam to continue making it easier for Korean firms to operate and make long-term investments in the country.

Endorsing the guest’s proposals, the PM affirmed that the RoK will drive cooperation with Việt Nam in hi-tech and AI fields, protect the rights and interests of Vietnamese citizens in the RoK, improve the labour environment and ease entry visa procedures.

Drawing on its experience in hosting the APEC forum in 2025, the RoK will actively support Việt Nam in hosting the APEC Economic Leaders' Week 2027 in Phú Quốc, Han said.

Both leaders highlighted deepening ties and regular high-level delegation exchanges, affirming that Việt Nam and the RoK have become each other's leading partners in economic, trade and investment cooperation.

The two sides agreed to further strengthen political trust; enhance substantive cooperation in defence, security and diplomacy, and push bilateral trade to US$100 billion in 2026 and $150 billion by 2030 in a balanced manner. They also vowed to boost sci-tech cooperation and enable Việt Nam's involvement in Korean semiconductor and AI mega-projects.

Both host and guest also promised to continue mutual support at global and regional forums of shared interest. — VNA/VNS