Top leader departs for visits to Russia, France, attendance at Int’l Space Summit

HÀ NỘI — General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam Central Committee and President Tô Lâm, his spouse Ngô Phương Ly and a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation left Hà Nội on Monday for a state visit to Russia, an official visit to France and attendance at the International Space Summit in Paris, from September 7 to 12.

The visits are made at the invitations of Russian President Vladimir Putin and French President Emmanuel Macron.

The delegation includes Politburo members and Secretaries of the Party Central Committee: Nguyễn Duy Ngọc, Chairman of the Party Central Committee's Commission for Organisation; Trịnh Văn Quyết, Chairman of the Party Central Committee's Commission for Publicity; and Nguyễn Thanh Nghị, Chairman of the Party Central Committee's Commission for Policy and Strategy.

Also accompanying the top leader during the trip are Politburo members: Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence General Phan Văn Giang, Minister of Foreign Affairs Lê Hoài Trung, and Secretary of the Hà Nội Party Committee Trần Đức Thắng, among other officials.

The trip is of great importance both bilaterally and multilaterally, as it aims to strongly implement the foreign policy outlined by the 14th National Party Congress, strengthen political trust and create an external environment conducive to Việt Nam's development in the new era. The trip is also expected to help mobilise international resources for national development. — VNA/VNS