New regulations reshape taxes, labour and digital-ID landscape

HÀ NỘI — A number of new policies will take effect in September, covering forced labour, taxation, crypto-assets, industrial clusters and administrative penalties.

Imports of products and goods wholly or partly extracted, produced or manufactured using forced labour will be banned under a Government decree taking effect on September 5.

Decree No. 292/2026/NĐ-CP, issued on July 22, applies to goods from businesses, countries and territories in accordance with international treaties to which Việt Nam is a member.

The measure is part of regulations implementing the Law on Foreign Trade Management.

Individuals and organisations that lure, entice or deceive workers for the purpose of exploitation or forced labour could face fines of up to VNĐ75 million (US$2,870) from September 10.

Under Decree No. 283/2026/NĐ-CP, fines of between VNĐ50 million and VNĐ75 million will apply to acts including false advertising, promises or other schemes used to deceive or recruit workers for exploitation or forced labour, provided the violations do not constitute a criminal offence.

The decree, issued on July 15, also covers administrative violations in labour, social insurance and the employment of Vietnamese workers overseas.

New rules on the establishment of industrial clusters will take effect on September 15 under Decree No. 303/2026/NĐ-CP.

If an industrial cluster already exists in a commune-level area, the average occupancy rate of the clusters must exceed 50 per cent, or the total amount of unleased industrial land must not exceed 50 hectares.

The changes are intended to accommodate the two-tier local administration model, facilitate industrial development and ensure more efficient use of land.

The Government has revised regulations governing the authority to impose administrative penalties, with the changes taking effect on September 26.

Administrative sanctioning powers are clarified in Decree 311/2026/NĐ-CP, signed on August 6. The document updates several official titles and adds sanctioning authority for heads of environmental sub-departments to ensure consistency across specialised sectors such as crop production, plant protection, animal husbandry, veterinary services and agro-forestry-fishery quality management.

The Ministry of Finance has repealed 25 legal documents in the tax sector, including 22 circulars and three decisions.

Circular No. 110/2026/TT-BTC, which takes effect on September 12, aims to streamline tax regulations and bring them into line with the Law on Tax Administration No. 108/2025/QH15 and recently amended tax laws.

The repealed documents include outdated provisions on tax incentives for software businesses, support for agricultural, forestry and fisheries production and processing, agricultural land-use tax and natural resources tax.

Rules on temporary tax exemptions, reductions and extensions, tax debt write-offs for individual business households, electronic airline tickets and the 'one-stop shop' mechanism are also being removed.

From September 1, businesses offering crypto-asset services without a licence face fines of up to VNĐ200 million under Decree 284/2026/NĐ-CP, signed on July 16.

The decree sets penalties of VNĐ180-200 million for organisations that organise crypto trading markets or advertise such services without authorisation; individuals incur half the organisational fine. It also caps administrative fines at VNĐ200 million for organisations and VNĐ100 million for individuals.

New conditions for establishing commodity exchanges will take effect on September 15 under Decree No. 302/2026/NĐ-CP.

Businesses seeking to establish an exchange must be incorporated in Việt Nam and have charter capital of at least VNĐ1.5 trillion.

For foreign-invested businesses, foreign investors may hold a combined maximum of 49 per cent of the capital.

Applicants must also have a secure and stable information technology system, an organisational and operational model, and a plan for listing goods produced in Việt Nam.

Under Decree 301/2026/NĐ-CP, effective September 1, parents can apply for an ID card for children under six during online birth registration, without filing a separate application.— VNS