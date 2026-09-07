Top Vietnamese leader arrives in Moscow, beginning state visit to Russia

HÀ NỘI — General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam Central Committee and President of Việt Nam Tô Lâm, his wife and a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation arrived at Vnukovo International Airport in Moscow on Monday afternoon (local time), beginning a state visit to the Russian Federation from September 7-9.

The visit is being made at the invitation of President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin.

The Vietnamese delegation includes Politburo members and secretaries of the Party Central Committee Nguyễn Duy Ngọc, chairman of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Organisation; Trịnh Văn Quyết, chairman of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Publicity; and Nguyễn Thanh Nghị, chairman of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Policy and Strategy.

Also accompanying Lâm on the trip are Politburo members Phan Văn Giang, deputy Prime Minister and minister of National Defence; Minister of Foreign Affairs Lê Hoài Trung; and Secretary of the Hà Nội Party Committee Trần Đức Thắng, among other officials.

The Vietnamese delegation was welcomed at the airport by Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko, Russian Ambassador to Việt Nam Gennady Stepanovich Bezdetko and the director of the Protocol Department under the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, as well as Vietnamese Ambassador to Russia Đặng Minh Khôi, his wife and a large number of officials and staff of the Vietnamese Embassy in Russia.

At the airport, Chernyshenko welcomed Lâm and his wife Ngô Phương Ly at the foot of the aircraft stairs. The top Vietnamese leader and Ly then walked along the red carpet to the position of honour, as military bands played the national anthems of Việt Nam and the Russian Federation.

Lâm saluted the Russian Federation flag, reviewed the guard of honour and witnessed a ceremonial march-past by the guard.

According to the schedule, immediately after arriving in Moscow, Lâm is scheduled to meet with Chairman of the Communist Party of the Russian Federation Gennady Zyuganov and representatives of the Russian Veterans Association and the Russia-Việt Nam Friendship Association, as well as officials and staff of the Vietnamese Embassy and representatives of the Vietnamese community in Russia.

Việt Nam and Russia share a traditional friendship that has been cultivated by generations of leaders and peoples of the two countries. Bilateral relations have been characterised by a high level of political trust and have stood the test of time and historical upheavals. In recent years, the comprehensive strategic partnership between Việt Nam and Russia has continued to develop dynamically, delivering positive results across various fields.

The visit demonstrates the consistent, continuous and high-level attention that the Party and State of Việt Nam attach to the traditional friendship and comprehensive strategic partnership with Russia.

It also provides an opportunity for the top leaders of the two countries to hold in-depth discussions on strategic issues, establish a long-term vision and create a new milestone and political impetus to elevate the Việt Nam-Russia relationship comprehensively, while aligning bilateral cooperation with each country's development goals in the new era. — VNS