Decision 30/2026/QD-TTg: new framework for international conferences and seminars in Việt Nam

DECISION No. 30/2026/QD-TTg of June 9, 2026

On the organisation and management of international conferences and seminars in Vietnam



Pursuant to Law No. 63/2025/QH15 on Organisation of the Government;

Pursuant to Law No. 72/2025/QH15 on Organisation of Local Administration;

Pursuant to Law No. 64/2025/QH15 on Promulgation of Legal Documents, which is amended and supplemented by Law No. 87/2025/QH15;

At the proposal of the Minister of Foreign Affairs;

The Prime Minister promulgates the Decision on the organisation and management of international conferences and seminars in Vietnam.

Chapter I

GENERAL PROVISIONS

Article 1. Scope of regulation

1. This Decision provides the organisation and management of international conferences and seminars in Vietnam.

2. The following activities shall not be governed by this Decision and must comply with current regulations of the Party and the State:

a/ International conferences at the level of heads of the Party and the State;

b/ International conferences and seminars organised under the chairmanship of the Office of the President; People’s Courts; People’s Procuracies; the Ethnic Council and Committees of the National Assembly; agencies of the National Assembly Standing Committee; the Office of the National Assembly; the State Audit Office of Vietnam; People’s Councils; commissions and agencies of the Party Central Committee; Party Committees of provinces and centrally run cities; and subordinate units and organisations of the agencies referred to in this Point;

c/ International conferences and seminars of the Vietnam Fatherland Front, the Vietnam General Confederation of Labour, the Vietnam Farmers’ Union, the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union, the Vietnam Women’s Union and the Vietnam Veterans’ Association;

d/ International conferences and seminars involving state secrets;

dd/ International conferences and seminars of religious organisations;

e/ General meetings involving foreign elements of associations established and operating under the law on organisation, operation and management of associations;

g/ Conferences and seminars involving foreign elements concerning multi-level marketing;

h/ Review conferences, conferences on implementation of work tasks, conferences with customers, shareholders or suppliers involving foreign elements held by enterprises, and conferences of enterprises within the same multinational group serving production and business activities, provided that their themes and contents do not involve proposals for amending Vietnam’s policies or laws;

i/ Reception of foreign guests;

k/ International press conferences;

l/ Commemorative ceremonies, anniversary ceremonies, opening ceremonies, closing ceremonies, awards ceremonies, event announcement ceremonies, ceremonies for the signing of cooperation agreements or business contracts, receptions, cultural exchange events, and festivals involving foreign elements;

m/ School year opening and closing ceremonies, graduation ceremonies, and training, further training, and professional capacity-building activities involving foreign elements;

n/ Classes, courses, competitions, talks and thematic discussions involving foreign elements within training programmes approved by competent authorities in accordance with relevant laws;

o/ Trade and investment promotion activities, fairs and exhibitions involving foreign elements;

p/ Permission for individuals to chair or attend international conferences and seminars in Vietnam.

Article 2. Subjects of application

This Decision applies to:

1. Vietnamese agencies and organisations and foreign agencies and organisations that chair or co-chair the organisation of international conferences and seminars in the territory of Vietnam.

2. Vietnamese agencies and organisations hired by foreign agencies and organisations that have not yet been permitted by competent authorities to operate in the territory of Vietnam to act as organising entities of international conferences and seminars.

2. Agencies within the state administrative system from the central to local levels that participate in the management of international conferences and seminars (below collectively referred to as state administrative agencies).

Article 3. Interpretation of terms

In this Decision, the terms below are construed as follows:

1. “International conference or seminar” means an activity that has all of the following elements:

a/ Having an agenda;

b/ Having speakers or discussions;

c/ Being organised in the form of an in-person meeting in the territory of Vietnam, online, or in a hybrid format combining in-person and online participation, with at least one connection point of the organising committee located in the territory of Vietnam;

d/ Involving at least one of the foreign elements specified in Clause 2 of this Article.

2. “Foreign elements” includes:

a/ The chairmanship, co-chairmanship or coordination in organisation by a foreign agency or organisation, or the participation in organisation by an individual who does not hold Vietnamese nationality;

b/ The participation of a speaker, presenter or delegate who does not hold Vietnamese nationality or who is the legal representative of a foreign agency or organisation;

c/ Full or partial funding by a foreign agency or organisation or by an individual who does not hold Vietnamese nationality.

3.“Organising entity” means:

a/ A Vietnamese agency or organisation or a foreign agency or organisation in Vietnam, that chairs or co-chairs the organisation of an international conference or seminar; or,

b/ A Vietnamese agency or organisation hired to act as the organising entity by a foreign agency or organisation that has not been permitted by a competent Vietnamese authority to operate in the territory of Vietnam, in case there is no co-chairing partner referred to in Point a of this Clause.

4. “Vietnamese agencies and organisations” include agencies, organisations and enterprises established under Vietnam’s law and falling under the management of state administrative agencies.

5. “Foreign agency or organisation in Vietnam” means a foreign agency or organisation that has been permitted by a competent Vietnamese authority to operate within the territory of Vietnam; foreign agencies and organisations include:

a/ Foreign diplomatic missions and consular offices, and representative offices of international organisations;

b/ International organisations and organisations under foreign governments;

c/ Permanent offices of foreign news agencies, press agencies, radio broadcasters and television broadcasters;

d/ Foreign non-governmental organisations that have registration certificates issued by competent Vietnamese agencies in accordance with law;

dd/ Vietnam-based representative offices and branches of foreign organisations and enterprises.

Article 4. Principles for organising international conferences and seminars

1. To comply with the Constitution and law of Vietnam and conform with treaties to which the Socialist Republic of Vietnam is a contracting party.

2. Not to organise international conferences and seminars that have any of the following purposes or contents: conducting propaganda against, or sabotaging, or distorting the history, independence, sovereignty or territorial integrity, of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam; infringing upon national security; undermining national unity; harming Vietnam’s external relations with its partners; inciting war or hatred among ethnic groups and peoples of different countries; insulting beliefs, religions or national leaders; practicing racial discrimination; making defamatory statements or infringing upon the reputation of agencies or organisations or the honour and dignity of individuals; inciting violence; or engaging in acts harmful to society.

3. To comply with the laws on protection of state secrets and protection of personal data.

Article 5. Competence to permit the organisation of, and approve in principle the hosting of, international conferences and seminars

1. Ministers and heads of ministerial-level agencies have the competence to permit the organisation of, and approve in principle the hosting of, international conferences and seminars by the following agencies and organisations; or may decentralise such competence, except the cases specified in Clause 4 of this Article, to subordinate organisations and units of their ministries or ministerial-level agencies:

a/ Ministries, ministerial-level agencies, and their subordinate units, organisations and public non-business units;

b/ Vietnamese agencies and organisations established by the Government or the Prime Minister and assigned to ministries or ministerial-level agencies for management, except those specified in Point d of this Clause;

c/ Vietnamese organisations established under permission of competent authorities of ministries or ministerial-level agencies, except those specified in Point d of this Clause;

d/ Associations, social funds and charitable funds that are established in accordance with Vietnam’s law, operate nationwide or in two or more provinces or cities, and have their principal field of operation falling within the sector-based state management responsibility of a ministry or ministerial-level agency as decided by the Ministry of Home Affairs, including also their branches and representative offices located in localities and science and technology organisations established by such associations or funds;

dd/ Foreign agencies and organisations in Vietnam that have licences or operation registration certificates issued by competent authorities of ministries or ministerial-level agencies, or that have been assigned by the Government to ministries or ministerial-level agencies for management.

2. Chairpersons of provincial-level People’s Committees have the competence to:

a/ Permit the organisation of, and approve in principle the hosting of, international conferences and seminars by provincial-level People’s Committees, specialised agencies, other administrative organisations and public non-business units under provincial-level People’s Committees; or decentralise such competence to specialised agencies under provincial-level People’s Committees, except the cases specified in Clause 4 of this Article.

b/ Permit the organisation of, and approve in principle the hosting of, international conferences and seminars by commune-level People’s Committees; or decentralise such competence to specialised agencies under provincial-level People’s Committees or to Chairpersons of commune-level People’s Committees, except the cases specified in Clause 4 of this Article.

c/ Permit the organisation of, and approve in principle the hosting of, international conferences and seminars specified in Clause 4 of this Article by the organisations referred to in Points a, b and c, Clause 3 of this Article.

3. Specialised agencies in charge of external affairs under provincial-level People’s Committees (or the specialised agency assigned by the municipal People’s Committee, for Ho Chi Minh City) have the competence to permit the organisation of, and approve in principle the hosting of, international conferences and seminars, except the cases specified in Clause 4 of this Article, by:

a/ Vietnamese organisations established under permission of, or having operation registration certificates issued by, competent local authorities;

b/ Associations, social funds and charitable funds established in accordance with Vietnam’s law and operating within a locality; and,

c/ Branches and representative offices of foreign organisations established under permission of competent local authorities.

4. Ministers, heads of ministerial-level agencies and Chairpersons of provincial-level People’s Committees may not decentralise the competence to permit the organisation of, or approve in principle the hosting of:

a/ International conferences and seminars attended by Vietnamese and foreign participants at ministerial level or above;

b/ International conferences and seminars with themes or contents relating to at least one of the following matters: borders, territory, national sovereignty, national security, national defence, ethnic affairs, religion and human rights;

c/ International conferences and seminars with themes or contents directly proposing amendments to Vietnam’s policies or laws; and,

d/ International conferences and seminars held in person in communes, wards or special zones identified as key areas for national defence and security in accordance with the laws on national defence, security and militia and self-defence forces.

Chapter II

APPLICATION FOR PERMISSION TO ORGANISE, OR FOR IN-PRINCIPLE APPROVAL OF HOSTING OF, INTERNATIONAL CONFERENCES AND SEMINARS

Article 6. International conferences and seminars exempt from the permission application procedure for organisation

1. International conferences and seminars exempt from the permission application procedure for organisation as specified in Articles 7 and 8 of this Decision include:

a/ International conferences and seminars exempt from the permission application procedure under relevant provisions of legal documents promulgated by the National Assembly, the National Assembly Standing Committee or the Government;

b/ International conferences and seminars that constitute official activities under schemes, programmes or plans for receiving visiting delegations approved by state administrative agencies, provided that information on the proposed theme, time, venue, participants and funding sources for organising the international conferences and seminars is available at the time the relevant schemes, programmes or plans for receiving the delegations are approved; and,

c/ International conferences and seminars that constitute components of programmes, projects or non-project activities approved by state administrative agencies, provided that information on the proposed purpose, contents, time, venue, foreign speakers, participants and funding sources for organising the international conferences or seminars is available at the time the relevant documents are approved.

2. For an international conference or seminar specified in Clause 1 of this Article that is to be held in person, the organising entity shall, at least 5 working days before the proposed date of organisation, send a written notice to the agency competent to permit the organisation of the international conference or seminar as specified in Article 5 of this Decision, the Ministry of Public Security and the provincial-level People’s Committee of the locality where the international conference or seminar is to be held, for coordination in management. The notice must clearly state the name of the conference or seminar; entities participating in the organisation thereof; time; venue; agenda; number and composition of delegates; funding sources; and the list of foreign presenters and speakers, including their full names, nationalities, professional qualifications, titles and workplaces; in case a foreign presenter or speaker enters Vietnam, his/her date of birth and passport number shall additionally be provided.

3. In case there is any adjustment to an international conference or seminar specified in Point b or c, Clause 1 of this Article, Article 10 of this Decision shall apply.

Article 7. Dossier, order and procedure for application for, and grant of, permission to organise an international conference or seminar by state administrative agencies and their attached and subordinate agencies, units, organisations and public non-business units

1. The organising entity shall submit 1 set of the dossier of application for permission by hand-delivery, by post or through the electronic document management system, to the agency competent to permit the organisation of international conferences and seminars as specified in Article 5 of this Decision; or submit the dossier online through the National Public Service Portal in case the agency competent to permit the organisation of international conferences and seminars provides this method of submission.

2. A dossier of application for permission must comprise:

a/ The original or an electronic copy of an application for permission to organise an international conference or seminar, made according to Form No. 01 provided in the Appendix to this Decision;

b/ A copy or an electronic copy of the competent authority’s document approving the programme, project or non-project activity, in case the international conference or seminar is intended to introduce or report on such programme, project or non-project activity;

c/ In case electronic data are available and accessible through connection and data sharing with national databases, specialised databases, shared information systems or the National Public Service Portal, the organising entity is not required to submit the relevant documents.

3. In case the period from the date of receipt of a complete and valid dossier to the proposed date of organisation of the international conference or seminar is insufficient for processing the dossier as specified in Clause 7 of this Article, the agency competent to permit the organisation of international conferences and seminars may request adjustment to the date of organisation of the conference or seminar or return the dossier.

4. In case the dossier is incomplete or invalid, within 2 working days, the competent agency shall request and guide the organising entity to adjust or supplement the dossier. The request for adjustment or supplementation of the dossier may be made no more than once. The organising entity shall adjust or supplement the dossier within 5 working days after receiving the request. Past this time limit, if not receiving a complete and valid dossier, the competent agency may return the dossier.

5. The agency competent to permit the organisation of international conferences and seminars shall consult relevant agencies and localities in accordance with Article 9 of this Decision. The consulted agencies and localities shall provide written replies within 7 working days after receiving the consultation request. In case the agencies or localities have divergent opinions or fail to provide written replies, the competent agency shall decide whether or not to permit the organisation of the international conference or seminar.

6. The agency competent to permit the organisation of international conferences and seminars may give its opinions directly on the report attached to the application for permission or on the application, or issue an administrative decision or a written permission for organisation according to Form No. 02 provided in the Appendix to this Decision. Agencies competent to permit the organisation of international conferences and seminars shall specify the form of result notification in its working regulations, regulations on management of external relations activities, or regulations on management of international conferences and seminars.

7. The time limit for replying to the organising entity is:

a/ Fifteen working days after receiving a complete and valid dossier, for international conferences or seminars requiring consultation with relevant agencies or localities under Article 9 of this Decision; or 4 working days after receiving a complete and valid dossier in case the competent agency requires the organising entity itself to consult relevant agencies, localities and units; or,

b/ Nine working days after receiving a complete and valid dossier, for other cases.

8. If agreeing to grant permission to organise an international conference or seminar, the agency competent to permit the organisation of international conferences and seminars shall notify the Ministry of Public Security and the provincial-level People’s Committee of the locality where the international conference or seminar is to be held in person, for coordination in management, unless the conference or seminar is to be held at the headquarters of the agency competent to permit the organisation of international conferences and seminars.

9. Agencies competent to permit the organisation of international conferences and seminars shall coordinate with the Ministry of Public Security, ministries, sectors and provincial-level People’s Committees in reviewing foreign delegates participating in such conferences and seminars in Vietnam in accordance with their respective functions and tasks, and shall request the organising entities to send the lists of foreign delegates to the Ministry of Public Security in accordance with Point d, Clause 1, Article 13 of this Decision.

Article 8. Dossier, order and procedures for application for, and grant of, permission to organise an international conference or seminar by other Vietnamese organisations and foreign agencies and organisations

1. The organising entity shall apply for permission through the National Public Service Portal or submit 1 set of an application dossier by hand-delivery or by post to the agency competent to permit the organisation of international conferences and seminars as specified in Article 5 of this Decision.

2. A dossier of application for permission must comprise:

a/ The original or an electronic copy of an application for permission to organise an international conference or seminar, made according to Form No. 01 provided in the Appendix to this Decision;

b/ A copy or an electronic copy of a document certifying the status of the entity hired to act as the organising entity, in the case specified in Point b, Clause 3, Article 3 of this Decision, accompanied by a Vietnamese translation if the document is made in a foreign language;

c/ A copy or an electronic copy of the competent authority’s document approving the programme, project or non-project activity, if the international conference or seminar is intended to introduce or report on such programme, project or non-project activity;

d/ In case electronic data are available and accessible through connection and data sharing with national databases, specialised databases, shared information systems or the National Public Service Portal, the organising entity is not required to submit the relevant documents.

3. In case the period from the date of receipt of a complete and valid dossier to the proposed date of organisation of the international conference or seminar is insufficient for processing the dossier as specified in Clause 7 of this Article, the agency competent to permit the organisation of conferences and seminars may request the adjustment of the date of organisation of the conference or seminar or return the dossier.

4. In case the dossier is incomplete or invalid, within 2 working days, the agency competent to permit the organisation of international conferences and seminars shall request and guide the organising entity to adjust or supplement the dossier. The request for adjustment or supplementation of the dossier may be made no more than once. The organising entity shall adjust or supplement the dossier within 5 working days after receiving the request. Past this time limit, if not receiving a complete and valid dossier, the agency competent to permit the organisation of international conferences and seminars may return the dossier.

5. The agency competent to permit the organisation of international conferences and seminars shall consult relevant agencies and localities in accordance with Article 9 of this Decision. The consulted agencies and localities shall give written replies within 7 working days after receiving the consultation request. In case the agencies or localities have divergent opinions or fail to give written replies, the competent agency shall decide whether or not to permit the organisation of the international conference or seminar.

6. In case of agreeing to grant permission, the agency competent to permit the organisation of international conferences and seminars shall issue a written reply to the organising entity according to Form No. 02 provided in the Appendix to this Decision, by hand-delivery, by post or through the National Public Service Portal. In case of refusing to grant permission, the competent agency shall issue a written reply, clearly stating the reason.

7. The time limit for replying to the organising entity is:

a/ Fifteen working days after receiving a complete and valid dossier, for international conferences and seminars requiring consultation with relevant agencies or localities under Article 9 of this Decision; or,

b/ Nine working days after receiving a complete and valid dossier, for other cases.

8. In case of granting permission to organise an in-person international conference or seminar, the agency competent to permit the organisation of international conferences and seminars shall notify such to the Ministry of Public Security and the provincial-level People’s Committee of the locality where the international conference or seminar is to be held in person, for coordination in management, unless the conference or seminar is to be held at the headquarters of the agency competent to permit the organisation of international conferences and seminars.

9. The agency competent to permit the organisation of international conferences and seminars shall coordinate with the Ministry of Public Security, ministries, sectors and provincial-level People’s Committees in reviewing foreign delegates participating in international conferences and seminars in Vietnam in accordance with their respective functions and tasks, and shall request the organising entity to send the list of foreign delegates to the Ministry of Public Security in accordance with Point d, Clause 1, Article 13 of this Decision.

Article 9. Consultation with relevant agencies and localities on international conferences and seminars

When considering and processing dossiers of application for permission to organise, or for in-principle approval of hosting of, international conferences or seminars, the competent agencies specified in Article 5 of this Decision shall consult relevant agencies and localities in the following cases:

1. For international conferences and seminars whose theme or content relates to borders, territory, national sovereignty, national security or national defence, it is required to consult the Ministry of National Defence, the Ministry of Public Security and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

2. For international conferences or seminars whose theme or content relates to ethnic affairs, religion or human rights, it is required to consult the Ministry of Public Security, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the line ministries and ministerial-level agencies concerned.

3. For international conferences and seminars concerning law and judicial reform, it is required to consult in accordance with the Government’s Decree No. 26/2024/ND-CP of March 1, 2024, on management of international cooperation in law and judicial reform.

4. For international conferences and seminars with another theme or content which, in the opinion of the agencies competent to permit the organisation of, or approve in principle the hosting of, international conferences and seminars, poses a high risk of causing serious harm to interests of the country or the nation or adversely affecting Vietnam’s external relations with its partners, it is required to consult the Ministry of Public Security, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the line ministries or ministerial-level agencies concerned.

5. For international conferences and seminars with a speaker or presenter who does not hold Vietnamese nationality or who is the legal representative of a foreign agency or organisation, it is required to consult the Ministry of Public Security.

6. For international conferences and seminars attended by foreign participants at ministerial level or above, it is required to consult the Ministry of Public Security and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. For in-person international conferences and seminars, it is required to consult also the provincial-level People’s Committees of the localities where the conferences or seminars are to be held.

7. For in-person international conferences and seminars in communes, wards or special zones identified as key areas for national defence and security in accordance with the laws on national defence, security and militia and self-defence forces, it is required to consult the Ministry of Public Security and the provincial-level People’s Committees of the localities where the conferences or seminars are to be held, unless they are to be held at the headquarters of the agencies competent to permit the organisation of international conferences and seminars.

Article 10. Adjustment of an international conference or seminar already permitted to be organised

1. The organising entity shall carry out the procedure for applying for permission again (with the dossier and procedure being the same as those applicable to the first-time application) in either of the following cases:

a/ There is a change to the theme or principal content of the international conference or seminar;

b/ The venue of the international conference or seminar, which is held in person, is relocated to a commune, ward or special zone identified as a key area for national defence and security, unless it is held at the headquarters of the agency competent to permit the organisation of international conferences and seminars.

2. In case of replacement or addition of a presenter or speaker who does not hold Vietnamese nationality or who is the at-law representative of a foreign agency or organisation, the organising entity shall consult the Ministry of Public Security at least 5 working days before the proposed date of organisation of the international conference or seminar, and concurrently notify the agency competent to permit the organisation of international conferences and seminars and the provincial-level People’s Committee of the locality where the international conference or seminar is to be held in person. The organising entity may make the adjustment if the Ministry of Public Security raises no objection no later than 2 working days before the proposed date of organisation of the international conference or seminar.

3. The organising entity shall send a written notice at least 5 working days before the proposed date of organisation of the international conference or seminar to the agency competent to permit the organisation of international conferences and seminars, the Ministry of Public Security, and the provincial-level People’s Committee of the locality where the international conference or seminar is to be held in person, in the following cases:

a/ Change of the time;

b/ Change of venue (except the case specified in Point b, Clause 1 of this Article);

c/ Addition of foreign delegates.

4. In case the international conference or seminar is not held as planned, the organising entity shall send a written notice to the agency competent to permit the organisation of international conferences and seminars before the proposed date of organisation of the conference or seminar stated in the application for permission to organise the conference or seminar.

Article 11. Suspension of international conferences and seminars

1. The agency competent to permit the organisation of international conferences and seminars may suspend an international conference or seminar in the following cases:

a/ The international conference or seminar shows signs of violating Article 4 of this Decision;

b/ The international conference or seminar shows signs of not being held in accordance with the contents permitted by the competent agency;

c/ The permission application procedure for organising the international conference or seminar has been carried out, but permission has not yet been granted by the competent agency.

2. The specialised agency in charge of external affairs under the provincial-level People’s Committee of the locality where the international conference or seminar is to be held in person (or the specialised agency assigned by the municipal People’s Committee, for Ho Chi Minh City) has the competence to suspend the conference or seminar if the organising entity has not yet carried out the permission application procedure for organising the conference or seminar, except the cases exempt from the permission application procedure specified in Article 6 of this Decision.

3. Order and procedures for suspending an international conference or seminar:

a/ When detecting, or being notified of, the international conference or seminar showing signs of a violation, the agency competent to suspend international conferences or seminars specified in Clauses 1 and 2 of this Article shall discuss the matter with the organising entity; consider issuing a suspension decision according to Form No. 03 provided in the Appendix to this Decision; and notify the organising entity and relevant agencies and localities thereof for coordination in management;

b/ The organising entity shall immediately cease organising the international conference or seminar, promptly remedy the consequences, propose a handling plan, and report it to the agency competent to suspend the conference or seminar for consideration and decision.

4. In case the international conference or seminar has concluded, depending on the nature and severity of the violation, the organising entity may be handled in accordance with the law on handling of administrative violations in the field of external affairs or the relevant specialised field, or be subject to other forms of handling as prescribed by law.

Article 12. Application for in-principle approval to host international conferences and seminars

1. An organising entity may apply for in-principle approval to host an international conference or seminar when fully meeting the following conditions:

a/ The organising entity wishes to host the international conference or seminar and is required by the foreign partner to obtain a written consent from a state administrative agency;

b/ The organising entity does not yet have sufficient information as required in Form No. 01 provided in the Appendix to this Decision to carry out the permission application procedure for organising the international conference or seminar.

2. The competence, order and procedures for applying for, and approving in principle, the hosting of an international conference or seminar must comply with the provisions on application for, and grant of, permission to organise international conferences and seminars in Articles 5, 7, 8 and 9 of this Decision.

3. A dossier for application for in-principle approval to host an international conference or seminar must comprise 1 original or electronic copy of an application for in-principle approval, made according to Form No. 04 provided in the Appendix to this Decision. In case of agreeing to grant in-principle approval to host the conference or seminar, the competent agency shall issue a written reply to the organising entity according to Form No. 05 provided in the Appendix to this Decision by hand-delivery, by post or through the National Public Service Portal. In case of refusing to grant in-principle approval, the competent agency shall issue a written reply, clearly stating the reason.

4. After obtaining in-principle approval to host an international conference or seminar, the organising entity shall still fully carry out the procedure for obtaining permission to organise the conference or seminar in accordance with this Decision.

(To be continued)

<Source: Official Gazette, Issue Nos 67-72/2026>