Key Party leader chairs meeting of Standing Board of Party Committee of Central Party Agencies

HÀ NỘI — Politburo Member and Standing Member of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV) Central Committee’s Secretariat Trần Cẩm Tú chaired a meeting of the Standing Board of Party Committee of Central Party Agencies for August in Hà Nội on Monday.

In his concluding remarks, Tú, who is also Secretary of the Party Committee of Central Party Agencies, asked the Standing Boards of Party Committees at all levels to review all programmes and work plans for 2026; clearly identify delayed and outstanding tasks, particularly key ones; and devise specific, feasible solutions to ensure quality and completion on schedule.

Specifically, the entire Party Organisation of Central Party Agencies should focus on directing advisory work and preparations to ensure the best possible organisation of the 4th plenum of the 14th CPV Central Committee. It should also conduct the third-quarter assessment of officials, in conjunction with a substantive review of the third quarter and the first nine months that closely reflects the actual situation.

The Party Committee and its Standing Board should continue to effectively carry out 18 inspection and supervision teams, completing their work before September 15, and make thorough preparations for the third inspection round by the Politburo and the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat.

Regarding digital transformation in Party agencies, Tú said the Standing Board highly appreciated the initial efforts to develop software for work management and assessment of task performance by officials under its management. The aim is to pilot the software in September and officially put it into operation across the entire Party Organisation, comprising 19 agencies, by the end of 2026.

Regarding the implementation of new resolutions and directives issued by the Politburo, the Standing Board agreed to issue plans for implementing five new Politburo resolutions and one directive. The documents cover issues of strategic importance to ideological work; building a pioneering and exemplary contingent of officials; studying and practising President Hồ Chí Minh’s thought, ethics, methods and lifestyle; tourism development; regional development and the organisation of national development space; and overseas Vietnamese affairs.

In drafting the implementation plans, the guiding requirement repeatedly emphasised by General Secretary of the CPV Central Committee and President Tô Lâm must be thoroughly observed. Accordingly, plans must not simply reproduce the resolutions; tasks must not be spread too thinly; and the functions and responsibilities of the Party Committee and each subordinate Party committee must serve as the basis for identifying specific tasks directly related to leadership, direction, advisory work, communications, inspection and close supervision of implementation. — VNA/VNS