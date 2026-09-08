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Home Politics & Law

Hà Nội, Seoul promote strategic bilateral cooperation

September 08, 2026 - 10:44
The leaders of Hà Nội and Seoul agreed that to promote more substantive cooperation, future collaboration will focus on four key areas.
Deputy Secretary of the Hà Nội Party Committee and Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Vũ Đại Thắng and Mayor of Seoul Oh Se-hoon on September 7. — VNA/VNS Photo

SEOUL — Deputy Secretary of the Hà Nội Party Committee and Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Vũ Đại Thắng held a bilateral meeting with Mayor of Seoul Oh Se-hoon on Monday, part of National Assembly President Trần Thanh Mẫn's official visit to the Republic of Korea (RoK).

At the event, Chairman Thắng stressed that looking back on their three decades of friendship (1996–2026), bilateral cooperation between the two capitals of Hà Nội and Seoul has been continuously strengthened and expanded across key areas such as urban management and development, planning, transport, e-government, culture, tourism and people-to-people exchanges.

Appreciating Seoul’s outstanding achievements in modern, sustainable and innovative urban development, he affirmed that these are also strategic orientations that Hà Nội is prioritising in the process of building a civilised and modern capital city of time-honoured culture.

The leaders of the two capitals agreed that to promote more substantive cooperation, future collaboration will focus on four key areas.

The first covers smart city building, artificial intelligence and digital transformation, including the application of technology, big data and artificial intelligence in urban governance, smart traffic management, public services and urban data.

The second involves public transport and green, sustainable urban development, which will see stronger exchanges of experience and experts in developing urban railways and public transport, improving the environment, upgrading river areas and developing public spaces.

Science – technology, innovation, investment and business connectivity form the third area. Its focus will be the establishment of a regular mechanism connecting the cities’ businesses and innovation ecosystems.

The last one consists of people-to-people exchanges, culture, education and tourism with a focus on enhancing the most sustainable foundation of Hà Nội–Seoul relations, which is the bonds and mutual understanding between their citizens, through the joint organisation of cultural events and friendship exchanges, as well as co-operation in education and tourism development.

On the occasion of the 30th anniversary of their friendship, the two sides are set to move towards discussions on and the signing of a new-period cooperation agreement in the above-mentioned areas, with a view to soon establishing a new framework. This is expected to mark a shift from sharing experience to jointly implementing specific programmes and projects that bring practical benefits to their peoples.

With a large Vietnamese community living, studying and working in Seoul in particular and the RoK in general, Thắng expressed his hope that the Seoul municipal administration will continue to pay attention to and create favourable conditions for the group to settle down, study, work and integrate well, making positive contributions to local development.

Concluding the meeting, the Seoul mayor once again affirmed the importance of the long-standing close partnership between the two capitals, which plays a positive role in deepening the Việt Nam–RoK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

Seoul will actively coordinate with and accompany Hà Nội towards a new stage of development that is more substantive, effective, innovative, and future-oriented, Oh stated. — VNA/VNS

Vietnam - Republic of Korea diplomatic relations Vietnam RoK

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