Top Vietnamese leader pays tribute to President Hồ Chí Minh in Moscow

MOSCOW — General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV) Central Committee and President Tô Lâm laid wreaths at the President Hồ Chí Minh Monument and the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Moscow on Tuesday, part of his state visit to Russia.

In a solemn and deeply moving atmosphere, General Secretary and President Lâm, his spouse and the Vietnamese delegation paid their respects in tribute to President Hồ Chí Minh, the beloved leader of the Vietnamese people, an outstanding leader of the CPV and the international communist movement, a hero of national liberation, a great man of culture of Việt Nam, and a great friend of the Russian people, who laid the foundation for the traditional friendship between the two countries.

The Hồ Chí Minh Monument, situated at Hồ Chí Minh Square, is a historic and cultural landmark symbolising the enduring friendship between Việt Nam and Russia. It was inaugurated in 1990 to commemorate the 100th birth anniversary of the late leader.

Later the same day, the Vietnamese delegation also laid flowers at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Alexander Garden, along the western wall of the Kremlin, paying tribute to Soviet soldiers who sacrificed their lives during the Great Patriotic War from 1941 to 1945.

The memorial, inaugurated on May 8, 1967, is one of Russia’s most sacred sites. Since 1997, under a decree of the Russian President, the Kremlin Regiment’s guard-changing ceremony has been held here every hour. The solemn ritual has become a prominent attraction for both local people and visitors. — VNA/VNS