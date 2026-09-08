Party chief hails Russian State Duma’s contribution to Việt Nam–Russia ties

MOSCOW — General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV) Central Committee and State President Tô Lâm has spoken highly of the positive contributions made by Russia’s State Duma and Chairman Vyacheslav Volodin in consolidating and developing bilateral relations.

The top leader said that cooperation between the Vietnamese National Assembly and the Russian State Duma is an important component of the comprehensive strategic partnership between Việt Nam and Russia.

He also affirmed that Việt Nam has closely followed developments in Russia and warmly congratulated the Russian Federation on the major achievements it has recorded in recent years under the leadership of President Vladimir Putin, noting the country’s political and social stability, the unity of the Russian people and the resilience of its economy in the face of numerous difficulties and challenges.

The top leader was speaking during a meeting with Chairman of the State Duma of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation Vyacheslav Volodin on Tuesday afternoon (local time), as part of his visit to the Russia.

He also said that Việt Nam attaches great importance to its traditional friendship and comprehensive strategic partnership with Russia and considers Russia as one of Việt Nam’s leading important partners in its foreign policy.

He stressed that the Việt Nam–Russia relations have spanned many decades and have stood the test of time and global upheavals, becoming a valuable shared asset of the two nations.

Volodin emphasised that Russia always attaches importance to its relations with Việt Nam and affirmed that the State Duma and political forces represented in the Duma support continued efforts to consolidate and strongly develop the comprehensive strategic partnership with Việt Nam.

He said the visit marks an important new milestone in relations between the two countries and their two parliaments.

The Chairman of the Russian State Duma said that he personally and the Russian State Duma would do their utmost to implement the commitments and agreements reached between General Secretary and State President Tô Lâm and the Russian President during the visit, contributing to making Việt Nam–Russia relations increasingly substantive and effective.

The two sides welcomed the continued high level of political trust between Việt Nam and Russia, with exchanges of delegations and high-level and other-level contacts, as well as people-to-people exchanges, being maintained, thereby creating a solid foundation for promoting comprehensive cooperation between the two countries.

Speaking highly of the effectiveness of the Inter-Parliamentary Cooperation Committee between the Vietnamese National Assembly and the Russian State Duma, Party General Secretary and State President Tô Lâm said the mechanism is a particularly important and practical form of cooperation, enabling the two legislative bodies not only to strengthen bilateral ties but also to directly exchange views and review the implementation of agreements reached by the countries senior leaders, while jointly seeking solutions to difficulties and obstacles in bilateral cooperation.

He proposed that the two sides step up cooperation between specialised committees, friendship parliamentary groups, young parliamentarians and women parliamentarians, while strengthening exchanges of experience in legislation and oversight, thereby helping reinforce the legal and political foundations of bilateral relations.

Chairman Vyacheslav Volodin affirmed that one of the key tasks of the two countries’ legislative bodies is to create a favourable legal framework for implementing agreements reached at the highest level.

He stressed that parliamentary cooperation should focus on specific and practical issues, helping turn the political decisions and orientations of the two countries’ leaders into tangible outcomes from which people and businesses in both countries can directly benefit.

The two sides agreed to enhance the role of their legislative bodies in creating a favourable legal foundation for long-term energy cooperation projects, and to promote exchanges of experience in developing energy policies and legislation and training human resources, particularly in areas where Russia has strengths and Việt Nam has needs.

Also on Tuesday, Tô Lâm, his spouse attended the opening of a Việt Nam-Russia heritage and cultural connectivity space at the S.A. Gerasimov All-Russian State University of Cinematography (VGIK) in Moscow, during their State visit to Russia. — VNS