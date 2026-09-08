HCM City builds grassroots network to crack down on drugs

HCM CITY — From visual education hubs and surveillance systems to grassroots outreach initiatives, closer bonds between the police and the public are creating a solid security network across HCM City, paving the way towards a drug-free metropolis by 2030.

At the Chánh Hưng Ward Public Service Centre (Facility 2), open-plan displays featuring visual replicas allow people to identify various illicit substances, particularly new synthetic drugs disguised as food items or e-cigarettes.

Major Võ Thành Danh, deputy chief of the Chánh Hưng Ward police, said since opening in April 2026, the centre has hosted 10 sessions for around 2,000 members of the public.

The initiative proved crucial after ward police dismantled a drug case in June involving teenagers using "pod chill"—a drug disguised as an e-cigarette.

Dương Văn Dân, vice chairman of Chánh Hưng Ward’s People's Committee, said schools must coordinate with local police to monitor vulnerable students, integrating drug prevention into weekly school assemblies and educational short plays.

Simultaneously, Neighbourhood No. 7 in Hòa Hưng Ward, home to a methadone treatment facility with nearly 300 methadone treatment patients, introduced tailored outreach models (1+2, 1+3, 1+4, and 1+5) under Steering Committee 26.

In high-risk hotspots under the 1+2 model, one exemplary Party member directly mentors two local residents to disseminate legal regulations.

Complementing this, nearly 300 security cameras have been installed across the neighbourhood by authorities and residents, creating a comprehensive "eyes and ears" network that helps spot and handle suspected drug offences promptly.

Citywide efforts have intensified in 2026.

Official reports tabled at an August review conference chaired by the city Party Committee Secretary Trần Lưu Quang said that in the first seven months of 2026, the police investigated over 5,000 drug-related cases and arrested 13,072 suspects.

A dedicated 45-day peak campaign accounted for nearly 3,000 of these cases and more than 8,200 suspects, dismantling numerous major supply syndicates.

To enhance detection, the city police, led by Lieutenant General Mai Hoàng, are collaborating with the Ministry of Public Security's drug crime investigation department to deploy specialized hair-sample testing devices capable of identifying drug use history for the previous 90 days.

Despite enforcement gains, drug crime is increasingly impacting younger people. Statistics show that the proportion of drug offenders under 30 rose from 34.8 per cent in 2025 to 39.7 per cent in the first half of 2026.

To safeguard local communities and achieve its goal of ensuring 30 per cent of wards and communes are designated drug-free this year, the city has established over 1,000 local task forces.

In early 2026, city authorities conducted over 22,000 awareness sessions for 837,000 people, successfully building more than 2,200 safe residential zones across the city. — VNS