Five Chinese nationals found wearing Buddhist monk robes, allegedly soliciting tourists in HCM City

HCM CITY — Police in the central ward Bến Thành, HCM City, have identified five Chinese nationals allegedly linked to reports of foreigners wearing Buddhist monk robes and soliciting or selling items to tourists around public areas, authorities said on Wednesday.

The case came to light after information circulated on social media about a group of foreigners dressed as Buddhist monks who were allegedly approaching international tourists, selling items and accepting money in the Bến Thành market area, potentially affecting the city’s image as a civilised and welcoming tourist destination.

On Tuesday night, Bến Thành Ward Police coordinated with Bình Phú Ward Police to conduct an administrative inspection at a hotel in Bình Phú Ward.

The inspection identified five Chinese nationals allegedly connected to the case. Police found several monk robes and religious and souvenir items among their belongings, including prayer beads, bracelets and pendants bearing Buddha images.

The five individuals were subsequently taken to Bến Thành Ward Police headquarters for questioning and verification. Rapid drug tests conducted on all five returned negative results.

Bến Thành Ward Police are working with relevant professional units of the HCM City Police to clarify the group’s activities and purposes and determine appropriate measures in accordance with the law.

Police have advised residents and tourists to remain vigilant about individuals who may exploit religious or spiritual imagery to solicit, sell goods or seek money in public places.

Residents and visitors are encouraged not to purchase goods from or give money to such individuals when their purposes cannot be clearly established. Anyone who encounters people showing signs of exploiting religious attire to solicit tourists, engage in street vending or otherwise disturb public order is encouraged to promptly notify local police or community police officers.

The HCM City Police said timely detection and verification of such activities would help maintain a safe, civilised and friendly tourism environment while protecting the city’s image among domestic and international visitors. — VNS