Vietnam Airlines to resume Cần Thơ–Đà Lạt route after nearly six years

HÀ NỘI — Vietnam Airlines will resume direct flights between Cần Thơ and Đà Lạt from August 19, restoring the air link between the Mekong Delta and the Central Highlands after nearly six years of suspension.

The route will be operated by Vietnam Air Services Company (VASCO), a member of Vietnam Airlines Group, using ATR 72 aircraft once operations resume at Liên Khương International Airport. Flights will operate daily, except in September and October when the frequency will be reduced to five return services a week on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

The restored route is expected to shorten travel time between Cần Thơ, the economic hub of the Mekong Delta, and Đà Lạt, while providing passengers with a more convenient travel option. It is also expected to strengthen trade, investment and tourism links between the two regions.

Nguyễn Quang Trung, Deputy General Director of Vietnam Airlines, said both Cần Thơ and Đà Lạt have strong demand for business and leisure travel.

"The resumption of this direct route will significantly reduce travel time while improving connectivity between the Mekong Delta and the Central Highlands," he said.

"Vietnam Airlines will continue to review market demand to maintain and develop suitable domestic routes, contributing to stronger regional trade and tourism."

Alongside the Cần Thơ–Đà Lạt service, Vietnam Airlines plans to operate seven daily return flights connecting Liên Khương Airport with Hà Nội, HCM City and Đà Nẵng using Airbus A321 aircraft. The schedule includes two daily return flights on the Hà Nội–Đà Lạt route, four between HCM City and Đà Lạt, and one between Đà Nẵng and Đà Lạt.

The reinstatement of the Cần Thơ–Đà Lạt route expands direct connectivity between the Mekong Delta and the Central Highlands, where demand for travel, tourism and business exchanges continues to grow.

Vietnam Airlines said the move forms part of its broader strategy to strengthen regional air connectivity and support local economic and tourism development. — VNS