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July fruit and vegetable exports top $1 billion for first time as durian leads growth

July 30, 2026 - 12:50
Durian remained the industry's biggest export, accounting for more than half of total export revenue and underpinning overall growth.
Durians stored at a warehouse in Đồng Tháp Province. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam's fruit and vegetable exports exceeded US$1 billion in July for the first time on record, driven by strong durian shipments, according to preliminary data from the Vietnam Fruit and Vegetable Association (VINAFRUIT).

Exports rose 13 per cent from June and 38 per cent from a year earlier, taking shipments in the first seven months of 2026 to more than $4.7 billion, up 23 per cent year on year. The sector posted a trade surplus of nearly $3 billion during the same period.

Durian remained the industry's biggest export, accounting for more than half of total export revenue and underpinning overall growth. Exports of coconuts, mangoes, bananas, passion fruit and processed fruit and vegetable products also increased.

Fruit and vegetable imports reached an estimated $262 million in July, down 8 per cent from the previous month but up 6 per cent from a year earlier. Imports totalled more than $1.8 billion from January to July, up 27 per cent year on year.

China remained Việt Nam's largest market for fruit and vegetable exports. Shipments to China reached more than $621 million in June, while exports in the first half of the year totalled about $2 billion, up 25 per cent from a year earlier and accounting for around 55 per cent of the sector's export value.

The US was the second-largest market, with exports rising 10 per cent year on year to $59.4 million in June. Exports to the US exceeded $292 million in the first half of 2026, up 12 per cent from a year earlier and representing about 8 per cent of total exports.

According to the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment, fruit and vegetable supplies remained adequate in the second quarter, with stable market conditions and no significant shortages or unusual price fluctuations.

The ministry said abundant supplies and steady demand are expected to support continued growth in the sector through 2026 without putting significant upward pressure on domestic consumer prices. — BIZHUB/VNS

Fruit and vegetable exports month record durian

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