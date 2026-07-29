Việt Nam promotes VIS 2026 to Chinese businesses to deepen supply chain cooperation

BEIJING — The Vietnam Trade Office in China on July 28 held a conference in Beijing to introduce Việt Nam’s key trade promotion activities in the second half of 2026, with a focus on Vietnam International Sourcing 2026 (VIS 2026) programme, to Chinese businesses, industry associations and international buyers.

The event attracted around 80 representatives from Chinese trade promotion organisations, industry associations, major distribution groups, retail chains, import-export enterprises, e-commerce companies, digital trade platforms and professional buyers.

Minister Counsellor at the Vietnamese Embassy in China Hoàng Văn Tuấn described VIS 2026, to be organised by the Ministry of Industry and Trade, as an important initiative to strengthen connections between Vietnamese enterprises and international importers, distributors and business partners.

It is expected to help Vietnamese businesses integrate more deeply into global supply chains while creating opportunities for enterprises from both countries to exchange information, share experience and explore practical cooperation, he said.

At the conference, the Vietnam Trade Office presented an overview of VIS 2026, one of Việt Nam’s flagship trade promotion events this year, which is scheduled to take place from September 3-5 in HCM City.

Vietnamese Trade Counsellor in China Nông Đức Lai stressed that promoting VIS 2026 in Beijing was significant in strengthening direct links between the business communities of Việt Nam and China while expanding the network of international buyers attending the event in Việt Nam.

He noted that amid fluctuations in the global supply chain, promoting direct business matching between suppliers and buyers is an effective solution to enhance the resilience and adaptability of enterprises in both countries.

Lai highlighted that VIS 2026 is more than a conventional trade exhibition. It is designed as a business networking platform connecting Vietnamese manufacturers and exporters directly with international buyers, thereby helping Vietnamese products gain wider access to global supply chains.

Chinese delegates spoke highly of VIS 2026’s potential to provide a practical, effective and results-oriented platform for business cooperation between the two countries.

Representatives from leading distribution groups, supermarket chains, import companies, e-commerce platforms and professional purchasing organisations expressed strong interest in participating in the event in Việt Nam and exploring opportunities to establish long-term partnerships with Vietnamese suppliers. — VNA/VNS