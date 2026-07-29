Hà Nội pushes progress of 300 slow-developing projects.

HÀ NỘI — Hà Nội People's Committee has recently issued a notice requiring investors of 300 slow-developing projects to urgently complete legal procedures and accelerate implementation progress.

If the investors do not meet the requirements, their projects, which do not use budgetary capital, will be considered for revocation according to regulations.

The list of 300 slow-developing projects includes many large real estate and construction companies, such as Từ Liêm Urban Development Joint Stock Company; Sông Đà Industrial Park Investment and Development Joint Stock Company; Nam Cường Group; Khai Sơn Joint Stock Company; and Vietnam Construction and Trade Investment Corporation.

According to the list, Mê Linh commune is one of the localities with many slow-developing projects, including Tiền Phong Flower Village Urban Area of the Prime Land Real Estate Investment Joint Stock Company; Hanoi University of Finance and Banking of the Investment and Management Consulting Joint Stock Company; AIC New Urban Area of the AIC Real Estate Company; 79 Spring Tourist Area Project of An Phát Investment and Tourism Joint Stock Company; and Mê Linh New Urban Area and Golf Course of the Việt Hải Maritime Transport and Real Estate Joint Stock Company.

In the announcement, the committee requested that investors proactively review all project-related legal documents and urgently contact and coordinate with relevant departments, agencies, and the People’s Committees of communes and wards to complete procedures related to investment, planning, land, construction and site clearance in accordance with regulations.

Investors must provide all additional documents and materials requested by the competent authorities, which must complete the procedures within two months of receiving the complete dossiers.

The committee also requires investors to focus financial resources, human resources, and equipment to implement projects according to the approved schedule.

For projects that have met the conditions for construction commencement, investors must urgently begin construction in August 2026.

For projects currently undergoing land clearance, investors must proactively coordinate with the People's committees of communes and wards and relevant city departments and agencies to complete the process within no more than three months for eligible cases.

In cases where investors do not meet the requirements, the committee will direct relevant agencies to review and finalise the dossier to revoke land and projects in accordance with the law. — BIZHUB/VNS