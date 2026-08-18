Khánh Hòa province explores Halal ecosystem development

KHÁNH HÒA — The south-central province of Khánh Hòa is proactively laying the stepping stone for the development of a Halal economy, targeting Muslim travellers in Việt Nam and from international markets as a new direction to diversify its visitor base and enhance competitiveness.

The move is in line with the Prime Minister's Decision No 10/QĐ-TTg dated February 14, 2023, approving a scheme on strengthening international cooperation to build and develop Việt Nam’s Halal industry through 2030.

Khánh Hòa boasts many favourable conditions for developing this type of tourism, including political stability, a safe and friendly destination, diverse natural landscapes, year-round sunshine and a system of high-end accommodation establishments.

Following its merger with Ninh Thuận, the province’s tourism development space has expanded with more than 500km of coastline, nearly 200 islands and the four renowned bays of Nha Trang, Cam Ranh, Vân Phong and Vĩnh Hy.

These are strong foundations for Khánh Hòa to develop a diverse range of products from beach relaxation, cruise tourism, water sports, entertainment, health care and high-end wellness tourism.

In particular, local Cham cultural values, heritage sites, traditional craft villages, ecological spaces and community-based tourism products can offer distinctive experiences suited to the growing popularity of experiential, family and cultural tourism among Muslim travellers.

Building a Halal ecosystem

Trương Văn Tiến, director of the provincial Investment, Trade and Tourism Promotion Centre, said Khánh Hòa has developed a quality management plan and policies for Halal products and services, gradually establishing a unified Halal ecosystem with businesses at its core.

Through this approach, he said, Khánh Hòa aims to estabish itself as a Halal-friendly destination while supporting businesses in expanding export markets, attracting strategic partners and investors, and drawing projects from countries with strong Halal logistics, tourism, manufacturing, processing and agriculture sectors.

To develop Halal tourism, the province is also planning products that capitalise on local strengths.

Notably, Tiến said, the Khánh Hòa People’s Committee has approved a scheme on developing goat and sheep products into Halal products through 2030. According to the provincial Department of Industry and Trade, the scheme aims to turn the province into a centre for related breeding, processing and exports.

The local development of Halal products and services is being pursued through an interconnected approach covering raw material production, processing, logistics, trade promotion and investment attraction.

Effort made to become an attractive Halal destination

Speaking at the recent Việt Nam Halal tourism conference, Bader Almatrooshi, Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to Việt Nam, assessed that Khánh Hòa is emerging as one of the country’s most promising destinations for attracting high-spending visitors from the UAE. It has numerous high-end resorts capable of meeting the high standards of service, privacy, amenities and quality expected by the group.

As part of its tourism development strategy, Khánh Hòa is encouraging businesses to invest in hotels, restaurants, resorts and tourist attractions that meet Halal standards.

According to the provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, it will step up promotion activities in key markets including Malaysia, Indonesia, Brunei, the Middle East and South Asia, while studying ways to expand international air connections. Tourism businesses are developing packages tailored to Halal travellers, covering beach resorts, wellness, golf and MICE tourism, Cham cultural tourism, community-based tourism and ecotourism.

Nguyễn Long Biên, standing vice chairman of the Khánh Hòa People’s Committee, said the province will strengthen human resources training and expand cooperation with certification organisations, businesses and international partners.

Khánh Hòa is home to Cam Ranh International Airport, ranked among the four busiest of its kind in Việt Nam, with 54 international routes reaching 11 countries and operated by 29 airlines.

As of July, it had welcomed 15.1 million tourist arrivals, up 38.9 per cent year on year, including 5.5 million international visitors, an annual increase of 67.2 per cent. Total tourism revenue exceeded VNĐ52.14 trillion (US$1.99 billion), up 21.5 per cent year on year. — VNA/VNS