Bắc Ninh to support 15,000 firms in digital transformation by 2030

BẮC NINH — The northern province of Bắc Ninh aims to help at least 15,000 small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) adopt digital technologies by 2030, provincial vice chairman Mai Sơn said.

The programme will include assessments of businesses' digital readiness, trials and adoption of digital products and solutions, consulting and training.

At least 8,000 of the targeted firms will receive assistance to adopt digital technology products, digital platforms and artificial intelligence, Mai Sơn said.

The province plans to support local businesses deepen their participation in domestic and international production and supply chains, particularly those involving foreign-invested companies and the province's processing, manufacturing and electronics industries.

Bắc Ninh will also upgrade infrastructure and equip innovation centres with machinery, laboratories, information technology systems, technical facilities and shared workspaces. The facilities will allow smaller businesses to test digital technologies and AI applications as they move from traditional manufacturing towards smart production.

The province will provide financial support for SMEs to use laboratories, testing and calibration centres, research and development facilities, innovation centres and high-performance computing infrastructure to test and assess digital products and solutions.

Officials will assess the level of digital transformation at SMEs and use the results to develop suitable roadmaps for individual businesses.

Other measures include support for digital transformation consulting, the purchase or rental of digital solutions, intellectual property consultancy and interest subsidies for loans used for digital technology transfers, technological upgrades and innovation.

Businesses will also be able to test new digital products and services through financial support voucher schemes.

Since the beginning of 2026, the provincial steering committee overseeing science and technology, innovation, digital transformation and Project 06 has directed business associations to survey companies and help establish the conditions for recognising local enterprises as science and technology and innovation firms.

Bắc Ninh has also launched a project to develop its biotechnology industry by 2030, with a vision to 2045.

The province plans to expand cooperation with domestic and foreign research institutes, universities and companies on research, training, technology transfer and the commercialisation of biotechnology products. It also aims to attract technical, financial and technological support from countries with advanced biotechnology sectors.

The plan calls for closer cooperation between the government, scientists, businesses and investors, as well as public-private partnerships in biotechnology.

Bắc Ninh Province also intends to promote the transfer and use of digital genomics, artificial intelligence and biobanking technologies, while developing large-scale research, production and biotechnology application projects. — VNS