Vietnam International Financial Centre launches membership registration system

HCM CITY — The Vietnam International Financial Centre (VIFC) on August 17 unveiled an online system for registering and recognising members for 2026-2027, marking a step toward digitalising administrative procedures and improving services for investors and businesses.

The system was jointly launched by the VIFC executive agencies in HCM City and Đà Nẵng city.

​Integrated into the official VIFC portal at vifc.gov.vn, the system provides a unified online service channel through which investors, organisations and businesses can complete procedures related to membership, from new registration and recognition to information updates and termination of membership.

Under the one-stop digital service model, businesses can submit applications and track their processing status anytime and anywhere, helping reduce operational costs and travel time. The appraisal process is made transparent, with clear processing timelines to enhance predictability for investors considering VIFC as a base for their operations.

At the launch ceremony, VIFC also announced a decision issued by the executive agencies in HCM City and Đà Nẵng, promulgating standardised procedures and forms.

The framework specifies registration conditions, required documents, appraisal criteria and processing deadlines for each procedure related to VIFC membership, providing a unified basis for implementation.

The system operationalises provisions under VIFC’s operating regulations, based on the National Assembly’s Resolution No. 222/2025/QH15 dated June 27, 2025, and the Government’s Decree No.324/2025/NĐ-CP dated December 18, 2025.

Initially, the online registration procedures and forms will apply to organisations and businesses operating in sectors outside finance and banking. Organisations engaged in specialised financial and banking activities will continue to follow separate licensing mechanisms stipulated in VIFC’s operating regulations.

According to Nguyễn Hồng Văn, Vice Chairman of the VIFC Executive Authority in HCM City, the electronic membership registration and recognition system is among the first priorities in the centre’s operation and digital transformation.

The system is designed to reduce processing time and costs for investors while ensuring transparency and openness in application processing, he said. — VNA/VNS