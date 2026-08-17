Quảng Ninh advances digital transformation as new growth engine under Resolution 57

HÀ NỘI — Quảng Ninh is accelerating the implementation of Resolution No 57-NQ/TW by strengthening institutions, expanding digital infrastructure and promoting science, technology and innovation as new drivers of economic growth, with the province shifting its focus from building mechanisms to creating market-ready products and practical value.

The province has established a unified steering committee for science, technology, innovation, digital transformation and Project 06 from the provincial level to grassroots authorities, while rolling out action programmes and implementation plans across departments and localities.

Quảng Ninh has designated 2026 as a foundation year for implementing major programmes and creating the legal framework for the 2026-30 period.

It has adopted a provincial digital transformation strategy for 2026-30, a data strategy to 2030 and a programme on science, technology and innovation comprising eight components tailored to Quảng Ninh's competitive advantages.

Authorities have also identified nine priority issues requiring concentrated efforts to advance science, technology, innovation and digital transformation.

Since the beginning of 2026, the provincial People's Council has issued six resolutions supporting the implementation of Resolution 57.

Among them are policies providing investment incentives for digital technology products and services, support for digital technology start-ups and assistance for semiconductor supporting industries during 2026-31.

The provincial People's Committee has also introduced regulations covering cybersecurity, information security, data governance and the management of digital information systems, creating a legal framework for digital transformation across government agencies.

For the first time, Quảng Ninh has signed cooperation agreements with four major partners, MobiFone, the Vietnam Academy of Science and Technology, Viettel and VNPT, for the 2026-30 period.

The partnerships aim to strengthen research on digital government, digital data and digital services while developing modern digital infrastructure and promoting the digital economy, digital society and innovation.

To strengthen digital human resources, provincial authorities have required every agency and locality to assign personnel responsible for digital transformation. All 77 provincial agencies and localities have completed the arrangement, with 42 appointing dedicated digital transformation officers and the remainder assigning specialised staff on a part-time basis.

At the same time, Quảng Ninh has invested in modern technologies, including robotics, the Internet of Things (IoT), artificial intelligence (AI), smart sensors and programming tools to strengthen digital capabilities.

Cooperation with universities has become another component of the province's digital transformation strategy.

Under an agreement with FPT University, 74 students completed internships supporting digital transformation across 32 communes, wards and administrative agencies, while a second group of 22 students has been assisting nine localities.

The students have supported online public services, VNeID digital identification, digital signatures, population databases, digital maps, chatbots and AI applications for local government.

Quảng Ninh has also recorded significant progress in building digital citizenship. All eligible citizens, organisations and agencies have been issued citizen identification cards and electronic identification accounts, while every household now has a digital address.

Telecommunications providers have supplied more than 42,600 free digital signatures for residents using online public services.

More than 1.4 million residents have electronic health records, and all qualified healthcare facilities have integrated medical data with the National Public Service Portal while providing health insurance services through citizen identification cards.

Electronic identification has also been fully integrated into online tax services, and more than 11,190 social welfare beneficiaries receive monthly payments through bank accounts.

Administrative reform has advanced alongside digital transformation. All administrative procedures are now available regardless of administrative boundaries, all eligible public services are delivered fully online, and all business-related eligible procedures are accessible through online public services.

Authorities reported an on-time processing rate of 98.5 per cent, while input document digitisation reached 99.9 per cent, electronic document returns 99.1 per cent, data reuse exceeded 99 per cent, and all administrative fees are collected through cashless payment methods.

To further strengthen digital infrastructure, the province has approved investment in projects covering secure communications networks, cybersecurity, disease control laboratories and a mobile command centre for defence and civil protection.

Additional proposals include expanding science and technology facilities and establishing a Big Data and AI research centre at Hạ Long University. — BIZHUB/VNS