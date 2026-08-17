Vietjet expands network to Philippines, Thailand with new routes

HCM CITY — Vietjet will launch new routes linking Việt Nam with the Philippines, Thailand and Japan later this year, as it expands its international network and promotes travel demand with discounted fares.

The airline will launch three new routes to the Philippines from November 10, connecting both HCM City and Hà Nội with Cebu, and HCM City with Clark. Each route will operate three round trips a week

The new services are expected to strengthen tourism, trade and passenger connectivity between Việt Nam and the Philippines, Vietjet said.

Vietjet will also launch a direct HCM City-Chiang Mai route from October 25, with four round trips a week. The flight time will be just over two hours.

The airline will further expand its Japan network with a new Đà Nẵng-Osaka (Kansai) route from December 20, operating four round trips a week.

Separately, domestic services connecting Đà Lạt with Hà Nội, HCM City, Hải Phòng, Vinh and Đà Nẵng will resume from August 19.

To mark the launch of the new routes and the resumption of services, Vietjet will offer hundreds of thousands of Eco tickets from zero đồng, excluding taxes and fees, from August 18 to 20.

Passengers will also receive a 20 per cent discount on SkyBoss and Deluxe fares by using the promotional code HIVJ20 when booking through Vietjet's website or mobile app.

The promotion covers direct routes between Việt Nam and the Philippines, Thailand, Japan and South Korea, as well as the Phú Quốc-Hong Kong and Phú Quốc-Taipei routes and domestic services to Đà Lạt.

The promotional travel period runs from September 7, 2026, to March 31, 2027. — VNS