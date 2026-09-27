Plum symphony

An exploration of the plum’s versatility, featuring a warm, buttery egg tart paired with a refreshingly cool and tangy plum yoghurt ice cream. This duo offers an appealing contrast between the baked, creamy richness of the tart and the light, fruity profile of the yogurt ice cream, perfectly finished with a garden of fresh berries and elegant chocolate accents.

INGREDIENTS

For the plum egg:

10 large egg tart shells

6 eggs

170g white sugar

200g fresh milk

400ml fresh cream

5ml vanilla essence

300g plums

For the ice cream:

200ml fresh cream

60g icing sugar

40g glucose powder

400g yoghurt

20g trimoline

500g plums

For decoration:

200g plums

100g chocolate

100g strawberries

20g blueberries

20g raspberries

INSTRUCTIONS

Prepare the egg tarts: Preheat the oven. Whisk the eggs with the sugar, fresh milk, fresh cream and vanilla essence until smooth. Pit and slice the plums, then arrange the slices inside the egg tart shells. Pour the egg mixture over the plums and bake until the custard is set and the pastry is golden brown.

Prepare the ice cream: Blend the 500g of plums into a smooth purée. In a bowl, whisk the fresh cream, icing sugar, ice cream stabiliser, glucose powder, trimoline and yoghurt until well combined. Fold the plum purée into the mixture. Churn in an ice cream machine until smooth and frozen. Transfer to a container and freeze until ready to serve

Prepare the decoration: Thinly slice the remaining plums or cut them into decorative shapes. Temper the chocolate as desired for garnishes. Wash and prepare the fresh strawberries, blueberries and raspberries.

Assemble and serve: Place one warm plum egg tart on a dessert plate. Add a neat scoop of chilled plum yoghurt ice cream beside it. Garnish with fresh berries, chocolate accents and plum slices. Serve immediately to enjoy the contrast between the warm tart and cold ice cream.

The perfect result

The egg tart provides a comforting, warm sweetness with a soft, custard-like texture, balanced by the tartness of the baked plums. This is offset by the plum yoghurt ice cream, which adds a sharp, refreshing finish. The dish brings together the vibrant colours of the plums and fresh berries, creating an elegant end to a meal.

Plum Symphony is part of O Macanese Restaurant’s Summer programme at Movenpick Hotel Hanoi, 83A Lý Thường Kiệt Street.

Available until September 30. For reservations and inquiries, please call +84 24 3822 2800.

VNS