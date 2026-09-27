Plum symphony

|Plum yoghurt ice cream
An exploration of the plum’s versatility, featuring a warm, buttery egg tart paired with a refreshingly cool and tangy plum yoghurt ice cream. This duo offers an appealing contrast between the baked, creamy richness of the tart and the light, fruity profile of the yogurt ice cream, perfectly finished with a garden of fresh berries and elegant chocolate accents.
INGREDIENTS
For the plum egg:
10 large egg tart shells
6 eggs
170g white sugar
200g fresh milk
400ml fresh cream
5ml vanilla essence
300g plums
For the ice cream:
200ml fresh cream
60g icing sugar
40g glucose powder
400g yoghurt
20g trimoline
500g plums
For decoration:
200g plums
100g chocolate
100g strawberries
20g blueberries
20g raspberries
|Executive sous chef Tống Đăng Khoái. Photos courtesy of Mövenpick Hanoi Hotel
INSTRUCTIONS
Prepare the egg tarts: Preheat the oven. Whisk the eggs with the sugar, fresh milk, fresh cream and vanilla essence until smooth. Pit and slice the plums, then arrange the slices inside the egg tart shells. Pour the egg mixture over the plums and bake until the custard is set and the pastry is golden brown.
Prepare the ice cream: Blend the 500g of plums into a smooth purée. In a bowl, whisk the fresh cream, icing sugar, ice cream stabiliser, glucose powder, trimoline and yoghurt until well combined. Fold the plum purée into the mixture. Churn in an ice cream machine until smooth and frozen. Transfer to a container and freeze until ready to serve
Prepare the decoration: Thinly slice the remaining plums or cut them into decorative shapes. Temper the chocolate as desired for garnishes. Wash and prepare the fresh strawberries, blueberries and raspberries.
Assemble and serve: Place one warm plum egg tart on a dessert plate. Add a neat scoop of chilled plum yoghurt ice cream beside it. Garnish with fresh berries, chocolate accents and plum slices. Serve immediately to enjoy the contrast between the warm tart and cold ice cream.
The perfect result
The egg tart provides a comforting, warm sweetness with a soft, custard-like texture, balanced by the tartness of the baked plums. This is offset by the plum yoghurt ice cream, which adds a sharp, refreshing finish. The dish brings together the vibrant colours of the plums and fresh berries, creating an elegant end to a meal.
Plum Symphony is part of O Macanese Restaurant’s Summer programme at Movenpick Hotel Hanoi, 83A Lý Thường Kiệt Street.
Available until September 30. For reservations and inquiries, please call +84 24 3822 2800.
VNS