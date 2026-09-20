O Macanese summer noodles

A sophisticated, modern interpretation of a classic comfort dish, this Cantonese-inspired creation features house-made kale-infused noodles, with a vibrant colour and fresh, earthy undertones. Tossed in a rich, complex sauce that marries the deep umami of fermented black beans and hoisin sauce with the nutty fragrance of sesame and tahini, the dish is completed with succulent seafood and crunchy textures.

INGREDIENTS

For the house-made kale noodles (50 servings)

1.5kg wheat flour

1.5kg red rose flour

50g tapioca starch

300g fresh kale (blended with 1.5l cold water, then strained)

For the signature sauce (yields 180g)

40g hoisin sauce

10g black bean sauce

10g tahini

20g pine nuts

20g cashews

15ml thick soy sauce

40g honey

30ml Hong Kong black vinegar

5ml sesame oil

For each serving

80g fresh kale noodles

20g fresh kale leaves

20g bean sprouts

5g cordyceps mushrooms

1 egg

25g red bell pepper

100g Tiger prawns

40g squid

15g peanuts

INSTRUCTIONS

Prepare the kale noodles: Mix the flours and tapioca starch with the strained kale liquid to form a firm, even dough. Knead well, then process it through a pasta machine to create fresh noodles. Divide into 50 portions.

Prepare the sauce: In a blender or food processor, combine the hoisin sauce, black bean sauce, tahini, pine nuts, cashews, thick soy sauce, honey, Hong Kong black vinegar and sesame oil. Blend until smooth, emulsified and fragrant.

Prepare the seafood and vegetables: Clean and devein the tiger prawns. Clean and slice the squid into rings. Blanch the bean sprouts, cordyceps mushrooms and fresh kale briefly in boiling water; drain and set aside. Thinly slice the red pepper. Boil or poach the egg until soft-boiled, or to your preference.

Cook the noodles: Bring a large pot of water to the boil. Cook the fresh kale noodles for 2–3 minutes or until al dente. Drain thoroughly.

Assemble and toss: In a hot pan or wok, quickly sear the prawns and squid until just cooked through. Add the cooked noodles and 80g of the prepared sauce. Toss vigorously over high heat to ensure the sauce evenly coats the noodles and seafood.

Serve: Plate the noodles and seafood. Top with the blanched kale, bean sprouts, mushrooms, red pepper and soft-boiled egg. Garnish with crushed peanuts for a final layer of crunch.

The perfect result

The noodles should have a distinct, springy texture and vibrant green hue, providing a neutral canvas for the intense, savoury-sweet sauce.

The Cantonese-style black bean and hoisin base offers deep umami, balanced by the sharp acidity of the Hong Kong black vinegar and the earthy richness of the tahini and nuts. The succulent seafood and crunchy peanuts provide an appealing contrast of textures in every bite.

O Macanese summer noodles

Served at O Macanese Restaurant, Mövenpick Hotel Hanoi Centre, 83A Lý Thường Kiệt Street.

For reservations and inquiries, call +84 24 3822 2800. VNS