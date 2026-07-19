Curated by Sous Chef Minh Lê, French Grill's Wagyu Beef Pithivier pays tribute to one of France's most iconic culinary creations.

Premium beef tenderloin and foie gras are paired with richly flavoured mushroom and chestnut duxelles before being enveloped in Bridor butter puff pastry and baked to a perfectly crisp, golden finish.

The result is an elegant composition of refined flavours and contrasting textures, showcasing the craftsmanship behind every meticulously prepared Pithivier.

Ingredients: (1 portion)

Beef

* 170g beef tenderloin (centre cut)

* 2.5g salt

* 1g black pepper

* 5ml grapeseed oil

* 10g butter

* 1 garlic clove, crushed

* 2 sprigs fresh thyme

Mustard

* 10-12g Dijon mustard

Mushroom duxelles

* 60g button mushrooms

* 40g fresh shiitake mushrooms

* 15g shallot, finely chopped

* 3g garlic, minced

* 10g butter

* 1 sprig fresh thyme

* 15ml dry white wine

* 10ml heavy cream (optional)

* Salt and black pepper to taste

Spinach

* 35-40g baby spinach

* 5g butter

* Salt and black pepper

Parma ham

* 3 slices (35-40g)

Puff pastry

* Bridor AOP Pure Butter Puff Pastry

* Base: approximately 18cm in diameter

* Top: approximately 20cm in diameter

Preparation:

Crafting the perfect Wagyu Beef Pithivier is a meticulous process that demands precision at every stage. The premium beef tenderloin is first quickly seared over high heat to preserve its natural juiciness before being coated with Dijon mustard to enhance the meat's depth of flavour.

A rich mushroom duxelles, slowly cooked with shallots, garlic, thyme and white wine until beautifully concentrated, is paired with carefully wilted spinach, which is gently pressed to remove excess moisture.

These elements are delicately layered with Parma ham, then tightly wrapped to create a perfectly balanced filling before being encased in buttery puff pastry.

Finished with two layers of egg wash for a beautifully golden sheen, the Pithivier is baked at precisely controlled temperatures to achieve a crisp, flaky crust while maintaining a tender, succulent centre, resulting in a harmonious balance of texture and flavour in every slice.

Savour the Wagyu Beef Pithivier at French Grill

JW Marriott Hotel Hanoi, 8 Đỗ Đức Dục Road, Từ Liêm Ward, Hà Nội

Tel: +8424 3833 5588