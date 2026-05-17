Artisan Goldfish Dim Sum

Delicate enough to resemble miniature works of art, these goldfish-shaped dumplings combine traditional dim sum craftsmanship with playful culinary design.

Carefully hand-sculpted to symbolise prosperity and elegance, the translucent creations offer a refined balance of texture, flavour and visual storytelling.

Ingredients: for 4 pieces

50g shrimp

20g fresh asparagus

20g carrot

30g translucent har gow flour

Natural orange-tinted dough

Preparation:

Mince the shrimp into a fine paste and finely dice the asparagus and carrot into a uniform brunoise to create a delicate texture.

Combine the minced shrimp with the diced asparagus and carrot to form a vibrant, multi-textured filling.

Using the prepared har gow dough, carefully apply orange-tinted accents to recreate the goldfish's organic, mottled patterns.

Hand-shape each dumpling into a rounded body with flowing fan-like tails and delicate fins, adding dark accents for the eyes to bring the creation to life.

Place the dumplings in a bamboo steamer and steam until the skin achieves its signature translucent appearance.

Serve immediately in the steamer to preserve the delicate structure and warmth of the dish.

Savour this dish along with other flavourful creations at Ming Restaurant, Level 2, Pan Pacific Hanoi, 1 Thanh Niên Road, Hà Nội. Hotline: 090 177 8318. — VNS