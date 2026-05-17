Artisan Goldfish Dim Sum

|Executive Chef Zack Trương from Pan Pacific Hanoi
Delicate enough to resemble miniature works of art, these goldfish-shaped dumplings combine traditional dim sum craftsmanship with playful culinary design.
Carefully hand-sculpted to symbolise prosperity and elegance, the translucent creations offer a refined balance of texture, flavour and visual storytelling.
|Goldfish Dim Sum
Ingredients: for 4 pieces
- 50g shrimp
- 20g fresh asparagus
- 20g carrot
- 30g translucent har gow flour
- Natural orange-tinted dough
Preparation:
- Mince the shrimp into a fine paste and finely dice the asparagus and carrot into a uniform brunoise to create a delicate texture.
- Combine the minced shrimp with the diced asparagus and carrot to form a vibrant, multi-textured filling.
- Using the prepared har gow dough, carefully apply orange-tinted accents to recreate the goldfish's organic, mottled patterns.
- Hand-shape each dumpling into a rounded body with flowing fan-like tails and delicate fins, adding dark accents for the eyes to bring the creation to life.
- Place the dumplings in a bamboo steamer and steam until the skin achieves its signature translucent appearance.
- Serve immediately in the steamer to preserve the delicate structure and warmth of the dish.
|Goldfish Dim Sum
Savour this dish along with other flavourful creations at Ming Restaurant, Level 2, Pan Pacific Hanoi, 1 Thanh Niên Road, Hà Nội. Hotline: 090 177 8318. — VNS