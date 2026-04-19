Wok-Fried Singapore Style Vermicelli with Shrimp & Char Siu

Bringing the vibrant street flavours of Singapore to a refined dining experience, this dish captures the essence of bold, aromatic cooking. Crafted by Chef Zack Trương, this dish features delicate glass noodles with aromatic seasoning, served with succulent shrimp and honey-glazed char siu for a balance of savoury and sweet.

Ingredients:

200g premium vermicelli, pre-soaked until al dente

50g shelled shrimp, butterflied and deveined

50g char siu pork, finely julienned

2 farm-fresh eggs

5g Madras-style curry powder

5g chicken powder (premium umami base)

5g granulated sugar

5ml light soy sauce

Aromatics: minced shallots and garlic

Vegetables and garnish

Choy sum

Carrots, julienned

Fresh bean sprouts

Celery, sliced on the bias

Preparation:

Heat the wok over high heat then add a dash of oil and sauté the minced shallots and garlic until golden and highly fragrant.

Pour in the beaten eggs, stirring quickly to create soft, golden curds.

Incorporate the choy sum, carrots and celery. Stir-fry rapidly to maintain their vibrant colour.

Add the vermicelli, butterflied shrimp and julienned char siu to the wok. Sprinkle the curry powder, chicken powder, sugar, and light soy sauce evenly over the ingredients.

Using high heat, toss everything together deftly until the noodles are uniformly golden and the shrimp are perfectly curled and opaque.

To serve: Incorporate the bean sprouts at the very last second for a fresh crunch. Serve immediately in a warmed porcelain bowl.

Savour this dish along with other flavourful creations at Ming Restaurant, Level 2, Pan Pacific Hanoi, 1 Thanh Niên Road, Hà Nội. VNS