Masala Dosa from Baba’s Kitchen

|Chef Sadam Khan from Baba’s Kitchen.
Masala dosa is one of the most popular dishes in South India. The crispy fermented crepe made from rice and lentils is served with a lightly spiced potato filling. At Baba’s Kitchen in HCM City, the dosa is freshly prepared on a hot griddle, creating its signature golden and crispy texture while keeping the inside soft and flavourful.
|Masala Dosa.
Ingredients
For the Dosa batter
1.5 to 4 part idli rice (crispier with more rice)
1 part white urad dal (peeled black lentils used in Indian cooking)
10g gram dal (split chickpeas)
For the potato masala filling
50g boiled potatoes, mashed
50g chopped onions
1 tsp chopped ginger
1 tsp chopped green chilli
2 carrot slices, julienned
1/4 tsp turmeric powder
1 tsp mustard seeds
6–8 curry leaves
1 tbsp cooking oil
Salt to taste
Fresh coriander leaves
Preparation
- Wash and soak the rice for 6–8 hours. Soak the urad dal and gram dal separately.
- Grind all ingredients into a smooth batter and allow it to ferment overnight.
- To prepare the filling, heat oil in a pan and add mustard seeds. When they begin to crackle, add curry leaves, ginger, green chilli, and onions.
- Sauté until the onions soften.
- Add turmeric powder, mashed potatoes and carrots, season with salt and cook for a few minutes. Garnish with fresh coriander.
Serving
- Spread the dosa batter thinly on a hot griddle and cook until golden and crisp.
- Place the potato masala in the centre, fold the dosa and eat with coconut chutney and sambar, a spiced lentil sauce. VNS