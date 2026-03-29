Masala Dosa from Baba’s Kitchen

Masala dosa is one of the most popular dishes in South India. The crispy fermented crepe made from rice and lentils is served with a lightly spiced potato filling. At Baba’s Kitchen in HCM City, the dosa is freshly prepared on a hot griddle, creating its signature golden and crispy texture while keeping the inside soft and flavourful.

Ingredients

For the Dosa batter

1.5 to 4 part idli rice (crispier with more rice)

1 part white urad dal (peeled black lentils used in Indian cooking)

10g gram dal (split chickpeas)

For the potato masala filling

50g boiled potatoes, mashed

50g chopped onions

1 tsp chopped ginger

1 tsp chopped green chilli

2 carrot slices, julienned

1/4 tsp turmeric powder

1 tsp mustard seeds

6–8 curry leaves

1 tbsp cooking oil

Salt to taste

Fresh coriander leaves

Preparation

- Wash and soak the rice for 6–8 hours. Soak the urad dal and gram dal separately.

- Grind all ingredients into a smooth batter and allow it to ferment overnight.

- To prepare the filling, heat oil in a pan and add mustard seeds. When they begin to crackle, add curry leaves, ginger, green chilli, and onions.

- Sauté until the onions soften.

- Add turmeric powder, mashed potatoes and carrots, season with salt and cook for a few minutes. Garnish with fresh coriander.

Serving

- Spread the dosa batter thinly on a hot griddle and cook until golden and crisp.

- Place the potato masala in the centre, fold the dosa and eat with coconut chutney and sambar, a spiced lentil sauce. VNS