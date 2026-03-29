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Home Sunday/Weekend Ông Táo's Kitchen

Masala Dosa from Baba’s Kitchen

March 29, 2026 - 07:07
With Chef Sadam Khan from Baba’s Kitchen
Chef Sadam Khan from Baba’s Kitchen.

Masala dosa is one of the most popular dishes in South India. The crispy fermented crepe made from rice and lentils is served with a lightly spiced potato filling. At Baba’s Kitchen in HCM City, the dosa is freshly prepared on a hot griddle, creating its signature golden and crispy texture while keeping the inside soft and flavourful.

Masala Dosa.

Ingredients

For the Dosa batter

1.5 to 4 part idli rice (crispier with more rice)

1 part white urad dal (peeled black lentils used in Indian cooking)

10g gram dal (split chickpeas)

For the potato masala filling

50g boiled potatoes, mashed

50g chopped onions

1 tsp chopped ginger

1 tsp chopped green chilli

2 carrot slices, julienned

1/4 tsp turmeric powder

1 tsp mustard seeds

6–8 curry leaves

1 tbsp cooking oil

Salt to taste

Fresh coriander leaves

Preparation

- Wash and soak the rice for 6–8 hours. Soak the urad dal and gram dal separately.

- Grind all ingredients into a smooth batter and allow it to ferment overnight.

- To prepare the filling, heat oil in a pan and add mustard seeds. When they begin to crackle, add curry leaves, ginger, green chilli, and onions.

- Sauté until the onions soften.

- Add turmeric powder, mashed potatoes and carrots, season with salt and cook for a few minutes. Garnish with fresh coriander.

Serving

- Spread the dosa batter thinly on a hot griddle and cook until golden and crisp.

- Place the potato masala in the centre, fold the dosa and eat with coconut chutney and sambar, a spiced lentil sauce. VNS

see also

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