|Executive Sous Chef Tống Đăng Khoái from Movenpick Hotel Hanoi Centre
Flaky, buttery pastry gives way to a molten core of tender stewed chicken and stretchy mozzarella: that’s the Signature Golden Bun at O Macanese. The rich, savoury filling is electrified by the bold, spicy-tangy kick of a peri peri glaze, creating a handheld masterpiece that is both deeply satisfying and thrillingly modern.
Ingredients:
- 1kg chicken thighs
- 500g peri peri sauce
- 300g mozzarella cheese, grated
- 700g puff pastry sheets
- 500g soup gelatin (or concentrated chicken stock, solidified)
|O Macanese Signature Golden Bun
Preparation:
The filling
- Marinate the chicken thighs in the peri peri sauce for approximately 1 hour, allowing the flavours to penetrate.
- Stew the marinated chicken for about 1 hour, or until the meat is fall-apart tender.
- Remove the chicken from the pot, discard the skin, and shred the meat into fine strands.
- Skim the fat from the remaining stewing liquid and strain it. Heat this strained liquid with the soup gelatin until fully dissolved. Set aside to cool completely until firmly set.
- Once the gelatinous stock is set, combine it with the shredded chicken and grated cheese. Mix thoroughly; this is your finished pie filling.
Shape the buns
- Divide the puff pastry into 30 equal portions. Roll each portion into a ball and then flatten it into a disc.
- Place a generous amount of the chicken and cheese filling into the center of a pastry disc.
- Place a second pastry disc on top. Carefully pinch and seal the edges tightly to encase the filling, then shape into a smooth, round bun.
Bake the buns
- Preheat your oven to 180°C (350°F) for 10 minutes.
- Beat one egg and lightly brush it over the surface of each pie. Sprinkle with sesame seeds for garnish.
- Bake at 160°C (320°F) for 10-12 minutes, or until the pies are puffed up and display a beautiful, golden-brown crust.
The finished product
- The finished buns boast a stunning, flaky, and golden-brown crust. The interior reveals a deeply flavourful and savoury shredded chicken filling, perfectly complemented by the rich, melted stretch of mozzarella and the characteristic spicy-tangy zest of the peri peri sauce. Best served hot.
