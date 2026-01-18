O Macanese Signature Golden Bun

Flaky, buttery pastry gives way to a molten core of tender stewed chicken and stretchy mozzarella: that’s the Signature Golden Bun at O Macanese. The rich, savoury filling is electrified by the bold, spicy-tangy kick of a peri peri glaze, creating a handheld masterpiece that is both deeply satisfying and thrillingly modern.

Ingredients:

1kg chicken thighs

500g peri peri sauce

300g mozzarella cheese, grated

700g puff pastry sheets

500g soup gelatin (or concentrated chicken stock, solidified)

Preparation:

The filling

Marinate the chicken thighs in the peri peri sauce for approximately 1 hour, allowing the flavours to penetrate.

Stew the marinated chicken for about 1 hour, or until the meat is fall-apart tender.

Remove the chicken from the pot, discard the skin, and shred the meat into fine strands.

Skim the fat from the remaining stewing liquid and strain it. Heat this strained liquid with the soup gelatin until fully dissolved. Set aside to cool completely until firmly set.

Once the gelatinous stock is set, combine it with the shredded chicken and grated cheese. Mix thoroughly; this is your finished pie filling.

Shape the buns

Divide the puff pastry into 30 equal portions. Roll each portion into a ball and then flatten it into a disc.

Place a generous amount of the chicken and cheese filling into the center of a pastry disc.

Place a second pastry disc on top. Carefully pinch and seal the edges tightly to encase the filling, then shape into a smooth, round bun.

Bake the buns

Preheat your oven to 180°C (350°F) for 10 minutes.

Beat one egg and lightly brush it over the surface of each pie. Sprinkle with sesame seeds for garnish.

Bake at 160°C (320°F) for 10-12 minutes, or until the pies are puffed up and display a beautiful, golden-brown crust.

The finished product

The finished buns boast a stunning, flaky, and golden-brown crust. The interior reveals a deeply flavourful and savoury shredded chicken filling, perfectly complemented by the rich, melted stretch of mozzarella and the characteristic spicy-tangy zest of the peri peri sauce. Best served hot.

O Macanese Restaurant is located within Movenpick Hotel Hanoi Centre, at 83A Lý Thường Kiệt St, Hoàn Kiếm, Hà Nội. For reservation, please dial +84 24 3822 2800. – VNS