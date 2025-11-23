Sweet Potato & Chickpea Wrap

Awaken your palate with one of Song Hong Bar’s special November delights – the Sweet Potato and Chickpea Protein Wrap. This perfect combination features a soft whole-grain tortilla, a protein-rich filling, and a creamy peanut butter-tahini sauce. Each bite offers a wonderful blend of spiced, roasted sweet potatoes and chickpeas, complemented by the refreshing crunch of spinach and red onion. Enjoy a light, satisfying meal in the serene ambiance of Song Hong Bar, crafted by the masterful hands of Chef Nguyễn Thị Kim Lan.

Ingredients:

2 sweet potatoes, peeled and cubed

1 can of chickpeas, drained and rinsed

2tbsp olive oil

1tsp smoked paprika

½tsp cumin

Salt and pepper to taste

2tbsp natural peanut butter

2tbsp tahini

1tbsp lemon juice

1tbsp soy sauce or tamari

1tsp maple syrup

2-3tbsp warm water

4 large whole-grain wraps

1 cup of lettuce or iceberg

½ red onion, thinly sliced

Fresh cilantro (optional)

Preparation:

Preheat oven to 200°C. Toss sweet potatoes and chickpeas with olive oil, smoked paprika, cumin, salt, and pepper. Spread on a baking sheet and roast for 20-25 minutes until golden and crisp.

In a small bowl, whisk together peanut butter, tahini, lemon juice, soy sauce, and maple syrup. Add warm water gradually until creamy and pourable.

Warm the wraps slightly for flexibility. Layer with lettuce or iceberg, roasted sweet potatoes and chickpeas, and red onion. Drizzle generously with peanut butter–tahini sauce. Sprinkle with fresh cilantro if desired.

Roll tightly and slice in half for serving.

Song Hong Bar locates in Pan Pacific Hanoi, 1 Thanh Niên Road, Ba Đình, Hà Nội. Tel: +84 (0)24 38238888. VNS