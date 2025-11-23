Awaken your palate with one of Song Hong Bar’s special November delights – the Sweet Potato and Chickpea Protein Wrap. This perfect combination features a soft whole-grain tortilla, a protein-rich filling, and a creamy peanut butter-tahini sauce. Each bite offers a wonderful blend of spiced, roasted sweet potatoes and chickpeas, complemented by the refreshing crunch of spinach and red onion. Enjoy a light, satisfying meal in the serene ambiance of Song Hong Bar, crafted by the masterful hands of Chef Nguyễn Thị Kim Lan.
|Chef Nguyễn Thị Kim Lan from Pan Pacific Hanoi.
Ingredients:
- 2 sweet potatoes, peeled and cubed
- 1 can of chickpeas, drained and rinsed
- 2tbsp olive oil
- 1tsp smoked paprika
- ½tsp cumin
- Salt and pepper to taste
- 2tbsp natural peanut butter
- 2tbsp tahini
- 1tbsp lemon juice
- 1tbsp soy sauce or tamari
- 1tsp maple syrup
- 2-3tbsp warm water
- 4 large whole-grain wraps
- 1 cup of lettuce or iceberg
- ½ red onion, thinly sliced
- Fresh cilantro (optional)
|Sweet Potato & Chickpea Wrap
Preparation:
- Preheat oven to 200°C. Toss sweet potatoes and chickpeas with olive oil, smoked paprika, cumin, salt, and pepper. Spread on a baking sheet and roast for 20-25 minutes until golden and crisp.
- In a small bowl, whisk together peanut butter, tahini, lemon juice, soy sauce, and maple syrup. Add warm water gradually until creamy and pourable.
- Warm the wraps slightly for flexibility. Layer with lettuce or iceberg, roasted sweet potatoes and chickpeas, and red onion. Drizzle generously with peanut butter–tahini sauce. Sprinkle with fresh cilantro if desired.
- Roll tightly and slice in half for serving.
Song Hong Bar locates in Pan Pacific Hanoi, 1 Thanh Niên Road, Ba Đình, Hà Nội. Tel: +84 (0)24 38238888. VNS