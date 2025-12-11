Sun PhuQuoc Airways receives its 5th brand-new Airbus A321NX

The Airbus A321NX, owned outright by Sun PhuQuoc Airways, has just completed its ferry flight from the manufacturer to Tan Son Nhat International Airport (Hồ Chí Minh City). The aircraft will then undergo brand livery painting before entering commercial service.

As the latest-generation variant of the A321 family, the A321NX features a comprehensively enhanced cabin. Passengers will immediately notice a significantly more spacious feel, with higher ceilings and larger windows offering a broader field of view.

The upgraded air circulation system is equipped with HEPA filters that eliminate up to 99.9 per cent of fine particles and bacteria, ensuring a clean and refreshing cabin environment and an exceptionally safe and comfortable inflight experience.

Powered by the new LEAP-1A engines, the aircraft delivers outstanding operational performance: up to 20 per cent fuel savings, 50 per cent reduction in CO₂ emissions, and 75 per cent lower noise levels compared with previous-generation engines. This engine line is widely regarded for its reliability, stability, and strong safety record.

The delivery of Sun PhuQuoc Airways’ fifth aircraft marks another step forward in building a safe, modern, internationally competitive fleet. Under its long-term fleet plan, the airline aims to expand to 25 aircraft by the end of 2026 and approximately 30–35 aircraft by 2027.

At a time when global demand for aircraft is rapidly rising, Sun PhuQuoc Airways’ acquisition of a brand-new, latest-generation A321NX underscores the airline’s strong financial capacity and determination to deliver a professional, world-class service experience.

Sun PhuQuoc Airways is increasing frequencies across domestic routes while finalising plans for its first international services. From November 1, 2025, the airline will officially launch its first three domestic routes: Phú Quốc–Hà Nội, Phú Quốc–Hồ Chí Minh City, and Hà Nội–Hồ Chí Minh City. The tourism corridor routes Phú Quốc – Đà Nẵng and Phú Quốc – Nha Trang will begin regular operations from March 2026.

On November 25, the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam granted Sun PhuQuoc Airways an expanded Air Operator Certificate (AOC) permitting international operations. With this approval, the airline will launch its first international routes starting March 2026, including Seoul–Phú Quốc and Taipei–Phú Quốc, followed by Busan–Phú Quốc in September 2026 and Kaohsiung–Phú Quốc in October 2026.

To ensure effective market entry, the airline has appointed General Sales Agents (GSAs) in both Taiwan (China) and South Korea. In 2026, SPA also plans to operate international routes from Phú Quốc to Thailand, Singapore, Hong Kong (China), and India.

Positioned as Việt Nam’s first true “resort airline,” Sun PhuQuoc Airways not only brings passengers to Phú Quốc, rated the most beautiful island in Asia and the third most beautiful in the world by Condé Nast Traveler, but also unlocks seamless travel experiences across Sun Group’s world-class ecosystem on the island.

Even its name reflects the airline’s commitment to accompanying Phú Quốc’s development. The airline adopts a hub-and-spoke model with Phú Quốc as its core, focusing on direct connections to potential tourism and economic destinations domestically and internationally, especially underserved routes that hold major potential for new visitor flows to the island.

The airline was created not only to serve a specific passenger segment but to expand travel, leisure, and discovery opportunities in Phú Quốc for all Vietnamese people and international visitors through direct flights, reasonable fares, and a seamless journey from sky to ground.

As Phú Quốc becomes a Special Administrative Zone and prepares to host APEC 2027, with 10,000–12,000 high-level delegates from 21 major global economies, the island has a historic opportunity to elevate its international profile.

On November 18, Sun Group officially assumed operation of Phú Quốc International Airport, marking a critical step toward improving service quality, increasing capacity, and establishing robust infrastructure ahead of APEC 2027. In this context, the presence of an airline carrying the island’s name, backed by a modern fleet, strategic development plans, and distinctive positioning, will play a pivotal role in strengthening tourism, global connectivity, and the overall stature of Phú Quốc and Việt Nam.

Official Ticketing Channels for Sun PhuQuoc Airways:

● Website: www.sunphuquocairways.com

● Sun PhuQuoc Airways App: https://sunphuquocairways.onelink.me/HJo9/507o95g8

● Authorized ticketing offices and agents

● Contact: 19001599. Email: CTO.SPA@sunphuquocairways.com

“Take Off with Joy” Promotion: Passengers flying with Sun PhuQuoc Airways receive complimentary access to Sun World theme parks plus a WOW Pass. Details: https://www.sunphuquocairways.com/vn/vi/explore/offers/take-off-with-joy

“One Ticket – Millions of Joys” Program: Up to 30% exclusive discounts for passengers presenting their SPA boarding pass when using services across Sun Group’s ecosystem in Phu Quoc. Details: https://www.sunphuquocairways.com/vn/vi/explore/offers/one-ticket-millions-of-joys