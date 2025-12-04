Masan Consumer named among Fortune’s Top 100 Best Companies to Work For Southeast Asia 2025

HCM CITY — Masan Consumer (UpCOM: MCH) stands out as the only fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company in Việt Nam to feature on the inaugural Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For Southeast Asia 2025, published by Fortune on December 2.

This is the first time Fortune has expanded the ranking to Southeast Asia, recognising organisations across the region that have created outstanding workplaces.

Masan Consumer’s inclusion marks an important milestone in its development journey, reflecting its people-centric philosophy and commitment to enabling every employee to realise their full potential.

Best companies to work for in Southeast Asia

According to Fortune, amid Southeast Asia’s rapidly growing economy, the list honours organisations that excel not only in business performance but also in creating an ideal working environment for their people.

Based on the Great Place To Work® survey model, the ranking recognises companies whose employees demonstrate high levels of trust in their employer, take pride in their work, and show strong camaraderie.

Fortune’s assessment places particular emphasis on verified employee feedback collected through surveys, supported by an in-depth review of corporate culture and human resources strategy. More than 1.3 million employees across 10 markets participated in workplace culture surveys, generating over 550,000 validated responses.

Masan Consumer’s recognition, following a rigorous evaluation process, affirms the company’s tireless efforts to enhance employee experience and cultivate a professional, dynamic workplace. This is considered a well-deserved acknowledgement from Fortune, which is behind prestigious global rankings such as the Fortune Global 500, Fortune’s Most Powerful Women, and the 100 Best Companies to Work For™ in the US and Europe.

A holistic HR strategy of a Vietnamese FMCG company

Masan Consumer was certified as a Great Place To Work for three consecutive years from 2023 to 2025, based on extensive surveys involving more than 5,000 employees nationwide. Notably, 91 per cent of respondents rated the company as an excellent workplace, up four percentage points from the previous year, reflecting strong and rising confidence in the organisation.

Across all criteria in the Great Place To Work Trust Model – credibility, respect, fairness, pride, and camaraderie – Masan Consumer achieved high scores, each increasing by two to four points compared with the previous surveys. This is a testament to its comprehensive talent development strategy, which fosters a creative and cohesive environment where employees are empowered to reach their full potential and contribute to the organisation’s success.

MCH has focused on building well-structured training and development programmes, together with attractive and appropriate remuneration policies, ensuring that every individual has the opportunity to invest in their future. The company also prioritises a friendly and efficient HR management system, supporting employees in optimising their performance, enhancing their capabilities, and realising their personal potential.

For nearly 30 years, Masan Consumer has continually innovated to deliver high-quality products that meet the essential needs of millions of Vietnamese households. Its diversified FMCG portfolio spans seasonings, convenient foods, beverages, and personal and home care, with well-known brands such as CHIN-SU, Nam Ngư, Omachi, Kokomi, and Wake-up 247. Its products are present in more than 98 per cent of Vietnamese households and exported to over 26 countries.

In 2025, Masan Consumer was also honoured with the Enterprise of Choice 2025 award in a non-profit survey conducted by CareerViet. The award reflects Masan's strong appeal to industry talent and reaffirms its leading position in Việt Nam’s FMCG market.

More than an accolade, Fortune’s recognition confirms that Masan Consumer has built deep trust and strong engagement among its people, demonstrating that its HR policies and talent development strategies deliver meaningful and tangible value. This solid foundation will continue to drive Masan Consumer as a destination for talent, a source of national pride, and a company dedicated to serving Vietnamese consumers while expanding its global footprint.