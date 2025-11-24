Unilever retains top spot as Việt Nam's 'Best Place to Work'

This achievement reflects the company’s long-standing spirit of “Leaders Nurture Leaders”, which focuses on building a workforce that dares to dream big, take bold actions, and contribute to sustainable development for both the company and society.

The Best Place to Work award by Anphabe is not only prestigious recognition for organisations with outstanding workplace environments, but also represents the voice of employees themselves—those who best understand the true value of an ideal workplace.

Trinh Mai Phuong, Head of Human Resources at Unilever Vietnam, shared: “From the very beginning, Unilever has embraced a lasting belief that Vietnamese people are the foundation of Unilever Vietnam’s success. For 30 years, accompanying the country’s development, Unilever has believed that when Vietnamese people are trusted and given opportunities, they not only excel in their work but also create meaningful values for their communities. With the spirit of ‘Leaders Nurture Leaders,’ we aim to build a generation of courageous leaders who dare to dream big, take action, and pursue sustainable development.”

Over the past 30 years in Việt Nam, Unilever has continuously reinvented itself. This includes strong digitalisation efforts across its manufacturing and supply chain systems, with 35 per cent of supply chain processes powered by AI and 96 per cent automation in factories, as well as achieving net-zero emissions across its internal operations (Scope 1 & 2) since 2021, nine years ahead of the company’s global commitment. Unilever Vietnam’s factories leverage machine learning and big data in production and operations, enhancing analytics and forecasting capabilities to further improve performance and stay ahead of future trends.

Parallel to this technological infrastructure is the philosophy of ‘Leaders Nurture Leaders’. At Unilever, employees are empowered to continuously acquire future-ready skills. The combination of advanced technology and a bold, growth-driven generation of leaders transforms dry numbers into compelling proof of a workplace that places sustainability and innovation at its core.

In marketing, Unilever has long been a pioneer in Digital Marketing, leveraging digital technologies to connect with consumers in creative and impactful ways. Most recently, the ‘Social-First’ mindset has become the new DNA shaping Unilever’s operations and influence.

‘Social-First’, or ‘Putting social media at the centre’, revolves around marketers staying closely attuned to the ‘pulse’ of communities and culture through social listening, extracting real, actionable insights, and turning them into messages and multi-platform campaigns tailored for each audience segment. Unilever’s ambition is for marketers in the social era not to wait for insights or trends to emerge, but to anticipate the next major insights or cultural shift from its earliest signals.

Bui Le Hong Ngoc, Beauty & Wellbeing Vietnam Commercial Lead at Unilever - a leader who grew from the Unilever Future Leaders Programme (UFLP) and one of the pioneers of the Social-First approach, shared that: “Social-First is how we think and act in this new era. It shapes not only marketing, but also how every function at Unilever operates and grows, with a strong focus on what is happening within communities. This is truly the ideal playground for young talent, a space where your speed, agility, and connectivity are empowered to create meaningful changes.”

At Unilever, AI is a key enabler that helps marketers work better, faster, and more effectively. The company is investing substantially in AI tools for faster content creation, AI tools for consolidating and analysing media effectiveness and sales performance, and AI tools for analysing consumer conversations and data on social platforms. These investments ensure that Unilever marketers can make better decisions, create stronger content, and manage campaigns with greater efficiency.

Inviting Gen Z talent who are ready to drive change, Unilever officially launches the Unilever Future Leaders Programme 2026 (UFLP 2026).

Reflecting the belief that people are at the heart of its success, the Unilever Future Leaders Programme (UFLP) is not merely a recruitment initiative, it is a commitment to empowerment. With the philosophy of ‘Leaders Nurture Leaders’, young talent are placed directly into projects shaping the future of the industry, from AI and Automation to Social-First, where they can lead brands with millions of consumers and be ready for managerial roles after just two years. Curiosity and a winning mindset are the key ingredients, while senior mentors are always ready to guide and inspire Gen Z to create sustainable value for the community.

When young talent see their work influence social conversations, watch products they helped develop being loved by consumers, or realise that after only two years they are ready to lead an entire brand that is when they truly understand how their efforts and passion have been rewarded.

If you are someone who not only dreams of becoming a leader but is ready to drive change starting today, UFLP 2026 is the programme for you.

Apply now: https://bit.ly/UFLP26

More information:

• Fanpage: Unilever Careers Vietnam

• Website: https://uniquelyuvn.com/