Wartime bomb safely detonated in Tuyên Quang

January 08, 2026 - 17:51
Competent forces identified the device as a bomb dropped by the US Air Force during the war.
Engineering troops of Tuyên Quang Province's military command on January 8 carried the unexploded bomb towards a safe site for disposal. — VNA/VNS Photo

TUYÊN QUANG — A bomb left over from the war was safely destroyed in the northern province of Tuyên Quang on Thursday, local authorities said.

The device, which still had its detonator intact, was discovered by residents along the Lô River in Hàm Yến Commune. The discovery was reported on Wednesday after locals spotted a suspicious object near the riverbank.

Competent forces identified the device as a bomb dropped by the US Air Force during the war. Measuring approximately 20cm in diametre and 80cm in length, the bomb posed a serious safety risk due to its live detonator and the potential for detonation if disturbed.

Today, engineering units transported the bomb to a designated demolition site in line with safety regulations. The disposal operation was completed successfully the same day, ensuring the safety of personnel involved and nearby communities. — VNA/VNS

