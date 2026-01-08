Former food safety director faces 20-year jail term over $1.6m bribery scheme

HÀ NỘI — The People’s Procuracy of Hà Nội is seeking a 20-year prison sentence for Nguyễn Thanh Phong, former director of the Vietnam Food Safety Authority under the Ministry of Health, accusing him of masterminding a bribery scheme and pocketing VNĐ43.9 billion (US$1.67 million) in illicit gains.

At the ongoing trial of 55 defendants linked to the FSA case, a representative of the Hà Nội People’s Procuracy on Thursday presented the indictment and proposed sentences for each defendant.

According to prosecutors, Phong played the leading and organising role, directly benefiting from more than VNĐ43 billion and bearing responsibility for almost VNĐ95 billion ($3.61 million) received by 31 specialists from companies providing product declaration services.

Two former deputy directors were also proposed for lengthy prison terms. Nguyễn Hùng Long faces 11–12 years, while Đỗ Hữu Tuấn faces 5–6 years.

The procuracy sought sentences of eight–nine years for Đinh Quang Minh, Director of the Food Safety Application and Training Centre; five–six years for Phạm Văn Hinh, a department head; three–four years for Cao Văn Trung, head of the Legal Affairs and Inspection Division; and six–seven years for Lê Mạnh Hùng, head of the Food Product Management Division.

For Trần Việt Nga, former director of the FSA and Phong’s successor, prosecutors requested a prison term of 12–13 years. Nga is accused of acting as a ringleader and of bearing responsibility for nearly VNĐ13 billion ($494,900) in bribes received by her subordinates.

Her husband, Lê Hoàng, former deputy director of the Department of Disease Prevention, was proposed a sentence of three–four years in prison.

According to the indictment, between 2018 and 2025 a group of leaders and specialists exploited vaguely defined regulations on the declaration of health supplement products to create obstacles for businesses.

Prosecutors said that after discussions with service providers, Phong set a policy of collecting extra payments beyond official fees, ranging from VNĐ5–10 million ($190–380) per dossier, and established a profit-sharing mechanism.

Under this arrangement, the director received about VNĐ2.5–3 million ($95–114) per dossier reviewed by the centre and VNĐ1–2 million ($38–76) per dossier for those reviewed by either the Standards and Testing Management Division or the Food Product Management Division.

In cases where a deputy director signed the product declaration receipt, the signer allegedly received VNĐ1.5–2 million per dossier, while Phong received VNĐ1–1.5 million. Deputy department heads and deputy centre directors were allocated VNĐ500,000–1 million per dossier, while specialists received VNĐ300,000–1 million, depending on the review stage.

Prosecutors said that over a six-year period from 2018 to 2024, 31 FSA specialists directly received VNĐ93.7 billion from individuals and businesses providing product declaration services, of which Phong personally gained more than VNĐ43 billion ($1.63 million).

Phong is also accused of bearing responsibility for more than VNĐ1 billion ($38,000) received by department leaders and staff during the appraisal and issuance of Good Manufacturing Practices certificates for enterprises.

The procuracy determined that former deputy directors Nguyễn Hùng Long and Đỗ Hữu Tuấn had agreed to policies allowing specialists to collect illicit payments.

According to prosecutors, Long approved more than 10,000 dossiers for health supplement product declarations. From 2022 to the end of 2023, he allegedly received multiple cash payments of VNĐ400–500 million ($15,220–19,000) each from Đinh Quang Minh, totalling VNĐ8 billion ($304,500), all delivered at Long’s office.

Prosecutors said Long endorsed a scheme allowing specialists to take bribes and share the proceeds, with a total amount of VNĐ22.5 billion ($856,600).

As for Tuấn, the indictment states that he signed 18,500 product declaration receipts submitted by the Food Product Management Division and repeatedly received cash payments from Phạm Văn Hinh at his office.

Prosecutors allege that Tuấn agreed to a bribery-sharing arrangement amounting to nearly VNĐ11 billion ($418,800), of which he personally received almost VNĐ4.4 billion ($167,500).

Presenting the indictment, the People’s Procuracy described the offences committed by the FSA’s former leaders and specialists as particularly serious, stressing that strict punishment is necessary to serve as a deterrent. — VNS