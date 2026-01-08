Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Society

More than 120 tonnes of diseased pork found at canning warehouse

January 08, 2026 - 10:29
More than 120 tonnes of pork products infected with African swine fever were discovered at a canning warehouse in northern Việt Nam, prompting arrests and the destruction of the entire stockpile, police said.
Food safety inspectors examine the pork seized at the warehouse. — Photo courtesy of the police

HẢI PHÒNG — More than 120 tonnes of diseased pork products were discovered at a major canning facility in northern Việt Nam, including finished products that had already been processed and prepared for sale, authorities said.

Investigators in the port city of Hải Phòng said the meat, infected with African swine fever, had been collected through an organised procurement network and transferred to the warehouse owned by Hạ Long Canned Food JSC, a long-established food producer with a long list of products familiar to Vietnamese consumers.

Roughly two tonnes of the pork had already been processed into canned meat before the operation was uncovered. Inspectors described the meat as badly spoiled, with visible leakage, in an advanced state of decomposition and having strong smell.

Authorities said the network behind the scheme specialised in purchasing sick and diseased pigs at heavily discounted prices.

To move the meat through supply chains undetected, the group allegedly used falsified or repurposed documentation from registered slaughterhouses, allowing the shipments to pass inspections and be distributed as legitimate products.

Following the discovery, police sealed the warehouse and ordered the destruction of the entire stockpile. More than 120 tonnes of infected meat were subsequently disposed of under official supervision.

Nine individuals – whose identities are not yet made public – have been arrested and charged with violations of food safety regulations.

The investigation is ongoing. — VNS

food safety African swine fever pork canned food

see also

More on this story

E-paper

Sci-Tech
Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom