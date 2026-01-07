Remains of four fallen Vietnamese soldiers from Laos, Cambodia recovered

QUẢNG NGÃI — The Quảng Ngãi provincial Military Command reported on Wednesday that its K53 team had recovered the remains of four Vietnamese soldiers fallen in Laos and Cambodia during a January 1-3 search mission for the 2025–2026 dry season.

According to residents of Keng Luong village in La Mam District, Sekong Province of Laos, Vietnamese soldiers, including both men and women who perished during wartime, were buried along the Sekong River banks, though the precise timing remains unknown. Based on this tip, the K53 team members searched the area and located three sets of remains at the riverbank site.

In a separate effort, the team uncovered one set of remains near Marker 136 on the Cambodia–Laos border, in Ta Veng Le Commune, Ta Veng District, Rattanakiri Province of Cambodia. The site was pinpointed using details supplied by an officer from Battalion 102 of the Rattanakiri provincial military sub-region. The remains were found to be severely decomposed and mixed into dark soil. Only 18 small bone fragments were collected, two of which were taken for DNA testing.

The command said that since the start of the 2025–2026 dry season, K53 has recovered a total of nine sets of remains, including seven in Laos and two in Cambodia. — VNA/VNS