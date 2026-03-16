Quảng Ngãi marks 58th anniversary of Sơn Mỹ massacre

QUẢNG NGÃI – An incense offering ceremony was held on March 16 at the Sơn Mỹ Memorial Site in Tịnh Khê Commune, the central province of Quảng Ngãi, to mark the 58th anniversary of the massacre of 504 civilians in Sơn Mỹ (March 16, 1968–2026).

In her remarks, Director of the provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism Phạm Thị Trung recalled the incident and affirmed the determination of local authorities and residents in building a prosperous homeland.

The massacre became a deep and lasting pain for the Vietnamese people and people of conscience around the world, she said, adding the killings shocked global public opinion and sparked a strong wave of protests against the war in Việt Nam, including those within the US itself.

Today, the site where the massacre occurred has been preserved as a national historical relic, keeping evidence of the war crime. It has also become a destination of particular interest for both domestic and international visitors travelling to Quảng Ngãi.

More than half a century later, Sơn Mỹ has revived and developed alongside Quảng Ngãi Province and the nation in the aspiration to build a prosperous, civilised and happy life. The people of Sơn Mỹ, who still bear the pain and scars left by the war, have chosen an extraordinary path: forgiving without forgetting, and closing the door to the past and looking to the future.

At the ceremony, delegates observed a minute of silence and offered incense and flowers at the Sơn Mỹ Monument. VNA/VNS