Multidimensional poverty rate nationwide at 2.9 per cent

HÀ NỘI — The multidimensional poverty rate nationwide was 2.9 per cent in 2025, compared to 4.06 per cent the year before.

According to an annual review of poor and near-poor households from the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment, the total number of multidimensional poor and near-poor households was 1,089,151 last year.

The rate of households classified as 'poor' under 2022-2025 standards was 1.3 per cent, and for those categorised as 'near-poor' 1.7 per cent.

Việt Nam had 480,278 poor households and 608,873 near-poor households in 2025.

In the northern midlands and mountains, the multidimensional poverty rate was 13.3 per cent.

Total multidimensional poor and near-poor households numbered 417,044. Of these, the rate of poor households in the northern midlands and mountains was 7.3 per cent, with 229,032 poor households. The near-poor household rate was nearly 6 per cent, with 188,012 near-poor households.

The multidimensional poverty rate was almost 1.4 per cent in the Red River Delta.

Total poor and near-poor multidimensional households numbered 98,235 in 2025. Among them, the poor household rate was 0.5 per cent, with 33,989 poor households, while the near-poor household rate was 0.9 per cent, with 64,246 near-poor households.

As for the north-central coast region, the multidimensional poverty rate was 6.6 per cent.

In that region, total multidimensional poor and near-poor households numbered 203,561. Of these, the poor household rate was 2.4 per cent, with 74,998 poor households, and the near-poor household rate was 4.2 per cent, with 128,563 near-poor households.

Meanwhile, in the south-central coast and Central Highlands regions, the multidimensional poverty rate was 5.2 per cent, with total poor and near-poor multidimensional households numbering 231,419. Of these, the poor household rate was 2.3 per cent, with 101,070 households, and the near-poor household rate was 2.9 per cent, with 130,349 near-poor households.

The multidimensional poverty rate in the southeastern region was 0.3 per cent. Total multidimensional poor and near-poor households numbered 16,331. The poor household rate was 0.1 per cent, with 6,015 poor households, and the near-poor household rate was nearly 0.2 per cent, with 10,316 near-poor households.

In the Mekong River Delta, the multidimensional poverty rate was 2.7 per cent. Total multidimensional poor and near-poor households numbered 122,561. The poor household rate was 0.8 per cent, with 35,174 poor households. The near-poor household rate was nearly 2 per cent, with 87,387 near-poor households. — VNS