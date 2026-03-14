Ballot boxes travel across rough seas to reach servicemen on duty

HCM CITY — Amid strong winds and rolling waves in Việt Nam’s southern waters, ballot boxes travelled hundreds of nautical miles to reach officers and soldiers performing duties at sea, ensuring they could exercise their civic rights in the elections for deputies to the 16th National Assembly and people’s councils at all levels for the 2026-31 term.

The special journey began on a stormy morning when the fisheries surveillance vessel KN-260 sounded its horn at the dock of Fisheries Surveillance Team No. 2 before setting sail with a mobile ballot box from Polling Station No. 10 in HCM City’s Phước Thắng Ward.

Cutting through rough waves, the vessel headed towards ships performing patrol duties in the country’s southern waters.

After travelling more than 120 nautical miles, the first voting point was organised aboard Coast Guard vessel CSB 6008. Strong winds and heavy rain made the transfer of the ballot box between vessels particularly difficult.

Cao Hùng, head of Polling Station No. 10, said the team had to carefully plan safety measures before proceeding.

“Storms and heavy rain appeared as soon as we arrived in the voting area, so we worked closely with the ship’s command to ensure absolute safety for personnel, documents and the ballot box while still carrying out the voting as scheduled,” he said.

In the darkness of the open sea, a small boat from vessel KN-260 carrying the ballot box cut through the waves towards vessels on duty.

The image of the ballot box travelling across the sea became a symbolic moment of bringing civic rights to servicemen stationed far from the mainland.

Nearly 270 voters, including Coast Guard officers and fisheries surveillance personnel, are currently working aboard ships in the southern waters.

For many who spend extended periods on duty at sea, the opportunity to vote directly held special meaning.

First Lieutenant Hồ Sỹ Tâm, political commissar of Coast Guard vessel CSB 4031 under Flotilla 301, said his unit was conducting patrols to prevent illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing in waters bordering Việt Nam, Malaysia and Indonesia.

The mission is aimed not only at contributing to efforts to remove the European Commission’s “yellow card” warning but also at protecting marine resources and ensuring sustainable livelihoods for fishermen.

“Casting our ballots right on the deck of the ship, in the middle of the sea of our homeland, makes us feel both emotional and proud,” he said.

For servicemen guarding the nation’s seas, civic duty comes with quiet sacrifices, including overnight watch shifts and long patrols in rough waters far from home.

Amid the vastness of the sea, the arrival of a ballot box brought a special sense of connection to the mainland.

At each voting point, the ballot box was placed respectfully on the ship’s deck or in the crew’s common room.

One by one, voters cast their ballots, expressing their trust and expectations for the country’s development.

After eight days at sea and more than 1,000 nautical miles travelled, vessel KN-260 finally turned back towards the mainland, completing its special mission of delivering ballot boxes to voters stationed in the southern waters.

During the voyage, the Polling Station No. 10 coordinated with the delegation aboard KN-260 to organise voting for 100 per cent of eligible voters serving on patrol vessels tasked with safeguarding maritime sovereignty and combating IUU fishing in the southern sea areas.

All voters successfully cast their ballots to elect deputies to the 16th National Assembly and people’s councils at all levels for the 2026-31 term.

The voting process was conducted in accordance with regulations, ensuring absolute safety for personnel, documents and ballot boxes.

Though small in size, the sealed mobile ballot box returning from the open sea carried great meaning.

Each ballot reflected the trust and responsibility of servicemen who continue to guard Việt Nam’s seas and protect the nation’s maritime sovereignty. — VNS