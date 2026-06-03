HCM City boosts enforcement on student traffic violations during summer break

HCM CITY — Traffic police in HCM City are stepping up enforcement against student traffic violations during the summer break, as authorities warn that unsafe road behaviour among young people remains a pressing concern.

According to the Traffic Police Division under the HCM City Police, violations involving students have continued to show complicated developments in recent months, posing significant risks to both the offenders and other road users.

Common offences include operating vehicles without meeting the legal age or licensing requirements, failing to wear helmets, carrying more passengers than permitted, and lacking basic traffic-handling skills.

These behaviours are among the leading factors contributing to road accidents involving students, directly threatening their safety and well-being, according to law enforcement authorities.

In response, traffic police units across the city have rolled out a range of coordinated measures aimed at raising awareness and improving compliance with traffic regulations among students, particularly those at upper secondary schools.

Alongside education campaigns, enforcement efforts have been intensified in areas surrounding school gates and on routes frequently used by students. At the busy Hàng Xanh intersection, for example, around 600 cases involving students and their parents have been handled since the beginning of the year. Notably, several parents were penalised for allowing underage or unqualified children to operate motorbikes.

During the 2026 summer holiday period, traffic police said they will continue to strengthen inspections and strictly handle violations involving students.

Authorities have urged parents to take greater responsibility in supervising their children’s participation in traffic, stressing that motorbikes should not be handed over to those who are underage or without valid driving licences in accordance with regulations. — VNS