Four members of same family drown in central Việt Nam after boat capsizes

HÀ TĨNH — Four members of the same family, including two young children, drowned in the central province of Hà Tĩnh on Tuesday afternoon after their boat capsized during a recreational swim, local officials said.

The accident occurred on a stretch of the Ngàn Phố River passing through Sơn Kim 1 Commune, where a woman visiting maternal relatives had taken her young daughter and two of her nieces and nephews out on the water.

Officials from the People's Committee of Sơn Kim 1 Commune said the group of four overturned while on the river, throwing them all into the water.

The victims were named as Phạm Thị N., 35, a resident of Đức Thọ Commune; her four-year-old daughter; and her niece and nephew, Phạm Quỳnh A., 12, and Phạm Minh T., 10, both from Chế Biến Village in Sơn Kim 2 Commune.

Residents of Vũng Tròn Village spotted the group in distress at about 5.45pm and raised the alarm. However, the depth of the water at the accident site and the delay in discovery meant rescuers were unable to reach the victims in time, and all four didn't survive.

Local authorities are co-ordinating with relevant agencies to complete the necessary procedures and return the victims' remains to the family for burial. Officials have also visited the bereaved relatives to offer condolences. — VNS