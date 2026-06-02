Man attacks passer-by, police officer with knives in Hải Phòng

HẢI PHÒNG — A man wielding two large knives attacked members of the public and a police officer in the northern city of Hải Phòng early Tuesday morning, after local residents reported him behaving erratically in front of a petrol station.

Officers from Gia Viên Ward Police were deployed immediately after receiving the report.

At about 2.20am, they subdued and arrested Phan Tuấn Hưng, 45, a resident of Lạch Tray Street, also where the incident took place.

During the arrest, Hưng also resisted violently and slashed Captain Nguyễn Đức Thịnh with a knife, severing tendons and muscles in Thịnh's right thumb. Thịnh is receiving treatment at Việt Tiệp Friendship Hospital.

Before his arrest, Hưng had attacked Nguyễn Thị L., 56, a resident of Hưng Đạo Ward, inflicting multiple injuries to her face, eyes, thighs and both legs.

Preliminary investigations indicate the victim and suspect did not know each other and had no prior dispute.

Initial test results at Việt Tiệp Friendship Hospital confirmed Hưng is HIV-positive. Three Gia Viên Ward Police officers who had direct contact with him during his arrest have since been given post-exposure prophylaxis medication.

Following the incident, Gia Viên Ward Police took both the victim and the suspect to hospital for emergency treatment and secured the scene, working with specialist units to examine the site.

The case and suspect were later handed over to Lê Chân Ward Police, which has jurisdiction over the area where the attacks occurred. — VNS