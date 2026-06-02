HCM City launches health check-up programme for one million workers

HCM CITY — The HCM City Federation of Labour, in coordination with the city’s Department of Health, has launched a health check-up programme for one million union members and workers in the city.

The programme “Healthcare for one million union members and workers in the city” will provide free medical examinations, consultations, and disease screenings for workers.

A total of 50,000 female workers aged 18-50 will get free cervical cancer screenings.

It will be organised flexibly at enterprises, industrial parks, export processing zones, and at medical facilities and hospitals.

Speaking at a ceremony to launch the programme on May 30, standing deputy chairman of the federation Võ Khắc Thái, said workers are facing many pressures regarding working conditions, work intensity, the risk of occupational diseases, and health problems arising during work and daily life.

Caring for the health of workers is not only a responsibility but also a sentiment and mission of the trade union organisation representing union members and workers, Thái said.

The trade union hopes that businesses will pay more attention to the healthcare of workers, he said.

After the launching ceremony at the HCM City Labour Culture Palace in Bình Mỹ commune, more than 1,000 workers received health check-ups.

Expressing her gratitude for the practical care of the city trade unions for migrant workers, Hồ Thị Thu, a worker at Thiên Lộc Shoes Corporation Ltd., said that most workers have few opportunities to have regular health check-ups due to financial difficulties.

This healthcare programme not only provides immense physical benefits but also serves as a great source of support to help workers enthusiastically contribute, and remain committed to the enterprise and the city in the long term, Thu said.

The programme will run until September 30. —VNS