Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Sci-Tech
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Society

Special ways to shine

June 02, 2026 - 11:44
An Career Orientation Centre in HCM City empowers autistic children with possibilities. By learning essential life skills and undergoing vocational training, the children hope to be able to lead an independent life. The centre plans to further expand their scale and find a stable output for the products made by their students.

see also

More on this story

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
East Sea
nomnom