Special ways to shine

An Career Orientation Centre in HCM City empowers autistic children with possibilities. By learning essential life skills and undergoing vocational training, the children hope to be able to lead an independent life. The centre plans to further expand their scale and find a stable output for the products made by their students.
The institutions covered by the scheme are the University of Economics HCM City (UEH), University of Medicine and Pharmacy HCM City (UMP), Vietnamese-German University (VGU) and Việt Nam National University HCM City (VNUHCM).
To race against time, many construction teams have been working overnight shifts. During large-scale concrete pours in particular, workers often remain on-site until 4 or 5am to ensure technical standards and construction schedules are strictly maintained.
The Politburo’s Resolution No. 09-NQ/TW on building and developing HCM City in the new era is set to fundamentally reshape the southern metropolis by driving Transit-Oriented Development (TOD) and a knowledge-based economy.
Earlier, from May 21-29, severe heatwaves affected many areas nationwide. According to the national meteorological agency, this was the most intense heatwave recorded during the same period over the past five years, since 2021.
The intellectual journey from Đường Kách Mệnh in 1927 to the strategic vision outlined by the Party at its 14th National Congress demonstrates a rich process of creatively applying and developing Marxism-Leninism in Việt Nam’s specific conditions.
A direct high-speed boat service connecting downtown HCM City with Côn Đảo Island officially resumed operations on June 1 with a larger and upgraded vessel following a temporary suspension for maintenance.