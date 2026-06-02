More heatwaves expected in June, raising risk of heatstroke

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam is forecast to experience two to three heatwaves in June, with average temperatures ranging from 35-39°C. In some areas, readings could reach 40°C or higher.

According to a representative of the Việt Nam Meteorological and Hydrological Administration (VNMHA) at a press briefing on Monday, widespread hot weather is expected to affect the northern region from June 1-3, with peak temperatures of 35-36°C and severe heat above 37°C in certain localities.

Areas from the north-central province of Thanh Hóa to Đà Nẵng City, as well as from eastern Quảng Ngãi Province to Đắk Lắk Province, are likely to face heatwaves and severe heat between June 1 and 7. Maximum temperatures in these regions are forecast at 35-38°C, with some locations exceeding 38°C.

A further one to two heatwaves are expected after the first week of June. During these episodes, temperatures may range from 36-39°C, with some mountainous western areas from Thanh Hóa Province to Huế City potentially exceeding 40°C.

The VNMHA said average national temperatures in June 2026 are forecast to be 0.5-1°C higher than the long-term average, indicating more intense-than-usual heat conditions.

Earlier, from May 21-29, severe heatwaves affected many parts of the country. According to the national meteorological agency, this was the most intense heat event recorded during the same period in the past five years, since 2021.

With heatwaves expected to occur more frequently and with greater intensity than average, the VNMHA has warned of increased risks of heatstroke, heat-related illness, wildfires, residential fires and explosions, as well as localised water shortages.

Prolonged high temperatures combined with low humidity are also expected to significantly affect the health of older people, children and outdoor workers.

In addition, thunderstorms, whirlwinds, lightning and strong gusts often follow heatwaves due to the interaction between hot air masses and weakening late-season cold air.

Meteorological authorities have advised residents to take proactive heat-protection measures, use electricity safely, and regularly monitor official weather forecasts and warnings.

According to the VNMHA’s National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting, the recent heatwaves were both widespread and severe.

In particular, the northern delta region and areas from Phú Thọ and Thanh Hóa to Quảng Trị experienced extreme heat, with absolute maximum temperatures of 39-41°C.

Some locations recorded even higher readings, including Láng Station in Hà Nội (41.4°C on May 26), Đô Lương Station in Nghệ An Province (41.1°C on May 26) and Con Cuông Station in Nghệ An Province (41.2°C on May 27).

The May heatwave brought prolonged daytime heat across all regions, while night-time temperatures also remained unusually high at 30-31°C, resulting in sustained thermal stress both day and night.

According to the VNMHA, the hot spell was driven by the strong development and south-eastern expansion of a western low-pressure heat zone, combined with a pronounced Foehn effect over central provinces. — VNS