Hà Nội eases motorbike restriction plan

HÀ NỘI — Hà Nội authorities have proposed easing plans for a low-emission zone in the city centre, dropping an earlier proposal to ban petrol-powered motorbikes from July 1 and instead encouraging riders to limit their use while the pilot scheme is rolled out.

The Hà Nội People's Committee has submitted a supplementary proposal to the municipal People's Council seeking approval for the low-emission zone within Ring Road 1, Hà Nội scheme.

Under the revised proposal, petrol-powered motorbikes and scooters, whether used commercially or privately, would not be banned from operating in the pilot area during the first phase. Instead, riders would be encouraged to reduce their use of the vehicles.

The updated plan also introduces restrictions on several vehicle categories during specified hours within the proposed low-emission zone.

The first phase, running from July 1 to December 31, would establish a pilot low-emission zone in Hoàn Kiếm Ward. Zone 1, previously described as the core area, would be bounded by Tràng Tiền, Hàng Khay, Lê Thái Tổ, Hàng Đào, Hàng Ngang, Hàng Buồm, Mã Mây, Hàng Bạc, Hàng Mắm, Nguyễn Hữu Huân and Lý Thái Tổ streets.

Within Zone 1, the city has proposed banning all road vehicles, including motorcycles, scooters and cars, from 7pm to midnight every Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Zone 2 would be bounded by Tràng Thi, Phùng Hưng, Hàng Đậu, Trần Nhật Duật, Trần Quang Khải, Tràng Tiền and Hàng Khay streets and extend inward to cover the Old Quarter.

Priority vehicles and vehicles holding permits issued by competent authorities would be allowed to operate within Zone 2.

Petrol-powered motorcycles and scooters used for ride-hailing services would be encouraged to limit operations. Providers of navigation and fleet-management applications would be required to manage vehicles and support conversion efforts.

Owners of privately used petrol-powered motorcycles and scooters would be encouraged to switch to cleaner and more environmentally friendly vehicles or to vehicles meeting emission standards under national and city roadmaps.

The city is also encouraging fossil-fuel-powered cars, school buses and staff transport vehicles to switch to cleaner energy sources and vehicles that meet at least Việt Nam’s Level 4 emissions standard.

Vehicles carrying more than 16 passengers, including school buses, public buses and staff transport vehicles, would be prohibited from operating during peak hours between 6am and 9am and between 4pm and 7.30pm daily. Any operation during those periods would require written approval from Hà Nội Police.

Explaining the changes, the People's Committee said restrictions on vehicle circulation would directly affect ride-hailing drivers, delivery workers and other platform-based workers who rely on their vehicles to earn a living.

According to the proposal, an immediate ban on petrol-powered motorbikes operating on digital platforms in Zone 1 could affect nearly 4,000 regularly active drivers, more than one million transactions a month, over 350,000 users and more than 1,000 restaurant and merchant partners. Authorities also noted that many drivers were not yet ready to switch vehicles.

The second phase, scheduled from January 1 to December 31, 2027, would expand the pilot area to include Hoàn Kiếm and Cửa Nam wards.

The expanded zone would be bounded by Nguyễn Du, Hàn Thuyên, Trần Hưng Đạo, Trần Khánh Dư, Trần Quang Khải, Trần Nhật Duật, Hàng Đậu, Cửa Đông, Lý Nam Đế, Tôn Thất Thiệp, Điện Biên Phủ, Hàng Bông, Cửa Nam and Lê Duẩn streets.

During this phase, authorities would continue the restrictions introduced in phase one. Cars failing to meet Level 4 emissions standards would not be permitted to operate in the area, while petrol-powered motorbikes used on ride-hailing platforms would be barred from circulation.

The third phase, from January 1, 2028, to December 31, 2029, would extend the low-emission zone across the entire Ring Road 1 area. Existing restrictions would remain in place and privately owned motorcycles failing to meet Level 3 emissions standards would also be prohibited from operating.

The proposed resolution is expected to be presented to the Hà Nội People's Council for consideration during its third session on Tuesday.

At a meeting on May 11, the council said it had not considered the low-emission zone proposal because supporting information and documentation were insufficient for review and approval. — VNS