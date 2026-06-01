Việt Nam and Philippines agree to elevate their relations

MANILA — Việt Nam and the Philippines on Monday agreed to elevate their relations to an Enhanced Strategic Partnership, opening a new chapter in bilateral cooperation, during talks between General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV) Central Committee and State President Tô Lâm and Philippine President Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos Jr. in Manila.

At the talks, President Marcos Jr. warmly welcomed General Secretary and President Tô Lâm, his spouse and the high-ranking Vietnamese delegation, stressing that the visit is of special significance as it marks the first visit to the Philippines by a General Secretary of the CPV and coincides with the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries (1976–2026).

The Philippine leader noted that Việt Nam is the only country in Southeast Asia with which the Philippines has established a Strategic Partnership, reflecting the importance Manila attaches to the relationship. He said the elevation of bilateral ties to an Enhanced Strategic Partnership during the visit would further strengthen cooperation and open a new chapter in bilateral ties in political, defence-security and other substantive areas for the benefit of both peoples and for regional peace, stability and development.

General Secretary and State President Lâm thanked President Marcos Jr., the Philippine Government and people for their warm and respectful reception. He spoke highly of the Philippines' great socio-economic achievements over the past time, maintaining its position among ASEAN’s leading economies in high and stable growth.

Việt Nam’s top leader expressed confidence that under the leadership of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., the Philippines will successfully achieve its goal of becoming an upper-middle-income country by 2028 and implement its development strategy through 2040, promoting an economic model transformation toward a prosperous, inclusive, and resilient society.

"Việt Nam always values and wishes to further deepen its friendly neighbourly relations with the Philippines in all areas based on a shared commitment to peace, stability and respect for international law," he said.

At the talks, the two leaders expressed satisfaction with the positive and effective development of the Strategic Partnership since its establishment in 2015, particularly following President Marcos Jr.’ State visit to Việt Nam in January 2024. They agreed to issue a Joint Statement on elevating bilateral relations to an Enhanced Strategic Partnership, ushering in a new era of cooperation.

With the elevation of ties to an Enhanced Strategic Partnership, the two sides agreed to cooperate in building an action programme to implement the new relationship framework in the near future; agreed to strengthen political trust, consolidate a solid strategic foundation for bilateral relations through increased high-level contacts and delegation exchanges, promote cooperative mechanisms and enhance relations across channels and between levels, sectors and localities of the two countries.

They also agreed to strengthen and promote substantive cooperation in security and defence, as well as maritime and ocean affairs; ensure freedom of navigation and overflight, and maintain peace and stability in the region through coordination mechanisms and experience-sharing in combating illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing, protecting the marine environment, and promoting sustainable fisheries.

On trade, both sides agreed on major directions to create breakthroughs in economic cooperation, bringing tangible benefits to their populations and the development of each country. They emphasised the goal of reaching a trade turnover of US$10 billion as soon as possible, reducing trade barriers, diversifying exports toward potential products, opening markets for agricultural products, including fresh fruits, from both countries, and expanding cooperation into new areas such as the digital economy, green economy, blue economy, high-tech agriculture and renewable energy. They also agreed to intensify cooperation in agricultural, forestry and fisheries trade.

General Secretary and State President Tô Lâm and President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. agreed to encourage relevant agencies in both countries to continue facilitating businesses' investment and trade promotion activities. Emphasising that Việt Nam is an important partner for the Philippines in providing fertilisers and rice to ensure food security, President Marcos Jr. proposed that the two sides hold the 3rd session of the Philippines–Việt Nam Joint Committee on Trade soon and accelerate the implementation of the reached agreements in line with the World Trade Organisation (WTO) regulations.

He affirmed that the Philippines welcomes Vietnamese investors to explore and expand investment in fields like renewable energy, health care and digital transformation. The Philippines will provide preferential policies and create the most favourable conditions for Vietnamese investors.

In education and culture collaboration and people-to-people exchanges, the host leader expressed hope for increased tourist flows between the two countries and stronger cooperation among universities, particularly in emerging fields such as artificial intelligence.

The two leaders shared a common view on promoting substantive cooperation in several priority areas, with a focus on developing sustainable agriculture and regenerative agriculture, improving hard infrastructure connectivity, opening additional direct flight routes, and strengthening cooperation between key port pairs. They also agreed to share experience in digital transformation, building e-government, applying artificial intelligence and developing smart cities.

On regional and international issues, the two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening close coordination and mutual support at multilateral forums, especially the United Nations and ASEAN. President Marcos Jr. sincerely thanked Việt Nam for its support during the Philippines’ ASEAN Chairmanship in 2026.

Both sides emphasised the importance of maintaining peace and stability, ensuring security, safety and freedom of aviation and overflight; resolving disputes by peaceful means based on international law, including the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS); and actively coordinating with ASEAN countries to promote negotiations for an effective and substantive Code of Conduct in the East Sea (COC) that is consistent with international law, particularly UNCLOS 1982.

The two leaders agreed to instruct ministries, sectors, and local authorities of both countries to closely coordinate and effectively implement the agreements reached by their leaders, contributing to bringing the Việt Nam–Philippines Enhanced Strategic Partnership into a new phase of development. — VNA/VNS