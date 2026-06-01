Hà Nội Police lift V.League 1 trophy after home win

HÀ NỘI — Hà Nội Police FC have been crowned V.League 1 champions after a 2-1 victory over Becamex HCM City at Hàng Đẫy Stadium on Sunday.

The match was largely ceremonial, as the hosts had secured the title with three matches to spare. Nevertheless, the police team fielded a strong line-up to mark the occasion in front of home supporters. After the final whistle, the organisers presented the championship trophy to the newly crowned winners.

Head coach Mano Polking expressed heartfelt gratitude to the club’s fans for their unwavering support throughout the campaign.

“I dedicate this championship to the Hà Nội Police fans," Polking said.

"They have been with us throughout the season, in every situation. Their support has been a huge source of motivation for the whole team to overcome the most difficult times.

“We have excellent leadership, quality players and a strong collective. But to achieve success, we always need the backing of the fans. They deserve to enjoy this moment.”

With 64 points, Hà Nội Police have equalled the record set by Hà Nội FC in the 2018 season and still have a chance to surpass it in their final match against Thể Công Viettel on June 7.

Despite already clinching the title, Polking insisted his players must remain focused.

He said: “We’ve already won the championship, but there is still one more match. I want the team to maintain focus and professionalism. We must continue to play attractive football and give our all for the fans.”

When asked about the key factor behind the club’s success, Polking emphasised teamwork over individual brilliance.

“We have outstanding individuals, but what makes me most proud is the unity within the squad," he said.

"The players fight for each other, work for each other, and always put the collective goal first. That is why we are champions."

Meanwhile, the relegation battle will go down to the final game, with three teams – PVF-People’s Police, SHB Đà Nẵng and Becamex HCM City all level on 21 points.

On Sunday, PVF-People’s Police secured a 3-1 win over Hải Phòng, while Becamex HCM City fell 1-2 to Hà Nội Police. SHB Đà Nẵng were held to a draw by Hà Tĩnh.

Elsewhere, Hoàng Anh Gia Lai (HAGL) pulled off a notable 3-1 victory over Hà Nội FC in Pleiku, ensuring their survival with one match to spare.

With only goal difference separating the bottom three sides, the final game promises high drama. PVF-People’s Police will travel to Sông Lam Nghệ An, Becamex HCM City will take on HAGL, while SHB Đà Nẵng face Đông Á Thanh Hóa.

PVF-People’s Police are currently at the greatest risk, sitting bottom due to an inferior goal difference. However, all three teams still have a chance to survive.

Given the importance of the matches, the final round fixtures will be played simultaneously, with organisers reportedly planning to appoint foreign referees for the decisive clashes. — VNS